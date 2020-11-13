Diwali ready: the jacket

Susanna Myrtle Lazarus November 13, 2020 15:20 IST

If you want to make one wardrobe investment that lasts through 2021, this is it

1/5 Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in Eka Printed jacket : How about a relaxed pastel jacket with a tie-up belt interspersed with stripes and nostalgic floral prints? Dress this pink number up or down depending on the occasion. ₹15,500 on ogaan.com péro Sequin Jacket: Bring the bling to your festive gathering with a handwoven merino checkered piece, featuring blue, red and maroon sequinned squares. ₹1.75 lakh on ogaan.com Suket Dhir Rana Blazer : Showcased as part of Lakme Fashion Week last month, this silk brocade number features quirky animal prints (spot the monkey with a fanny pack or a cow on skates) on a classic blazer. ₹48,650 on suketdhir.com Torani Neetu Bomber Jacket : A contemporary silhouette and floral patterns get a festive nod with a mint palette on silk velvet fabric. Also available in a maroon colourway. ₹19,500 on torani.in