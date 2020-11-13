Now that Zoom celebrations are par for the course, all the festive garments from 2020 will definitely see another outing in the coming year. And jackets have been getting a lot of attention for their versatility. From the runway (Suket Dhir’s brocade blazers) to retail (W’s bomber jackets) there is something for every budget. Here are our craft-forward picks.
Diwali ready: the jacket
Susanna Myrtle Lazarus
November 13, 2020 15:20 IST
If you want to make one wardrobe investment that lasts through 2021, this is it
