Diwali ready: the jacket

Now that Zoom celebrations are par for the course, all the festive garments from 2020 will definitely see another outing in the coming year. And jackets have been getting a lot of attention for their versatility. From the runway (Suket Dhir’s brocade blazers) to retail (W’s bomber jackets) there is something for every budget. Here are our craft-forward picks.

Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in

Aitareya Living’s recipe for tooth powderuses ingredients such as calcium bentonite clay, activated charcoal, ground cloves and peppermint essential oil among others. ₹100 onwards on their Facebook page @Aitareya.livin

Soultree uses a paper alternative to bubble wrap and cardboard boxes to ship their products

Ekta Rajani, stylist and former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar: Wendell Rodricks was one of the most well-read people I’ve come across. When he taught [History of World Costume more than 22 years ago], the genius of his mind was so bright. While it was a class on costume, the way he turned it into a class on anthropology, and brought culture and human behaviour into it, was mind-blowing, for the lack of a better word. That education shaped how I approached clothes, how I approached my work.

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature.

