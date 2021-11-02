Fashion

Gold standard: must-haves for some Diwali bling

Glint @ Kanakavalli

Welcome the wedding season at Kanakavalli with their Glint: Wedding and Trousseau collection. We see the tissue Kanjeevaram making a comeback in the design house’s handwoven saris, brocade blouse fabrics, and an Anga Vastra range for men. Kanjeevarams at ₹1 lakh onwards, the Anga Vastra range upwards of ₹15,000. Available at Kingsley, Spurtank Road, and online at www.kanakavalli.com from November 1.

Brocade buttis @ Sundari Silks

This one’s for the brides. At the famed Sundari Silks, our eyes are on this khaki green Kanchipuram silk sari adorned with delicate brocade floral buttis. Featuring prominently is the gold zari work — not just on the blouse but the double-side border.t ₹37,415 on sundarisilks.com

Soundstage @ B&O

B&O’s Beosound Level, the portable WiFi speaker, is just the accessory to amp up the party. Hang the gold tone aluminium speaker on your wall or carry it along without compromising on the rich stereo experience. Up to 16 hours of battery life. ₹1.5 lakh. Details: 011 39808999, 9910044321


