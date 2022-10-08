Actor Dia Mirza on encouraging sustainable consumerism and why hand-me-downs should be the norm

“My ideas about sustainability formed well before I became a mother. But I think I’m a lot more conscious now than ever before,” says actor Dia Mirza, who recently announced a partnership with organic babywear brand Greendigo. One key principle I followed is to accept hand-me-downs. I actually call this process, paying it forward. A lot of the stuff that Avyaan uses has come from another friend of mine who had a baby much earlier than I did.

Also the brand ambassador, Dia says, “The first thing that really attracted me to the brand is that they have organic certification. It takes a very special kind of resilience to be able to do business in a clean, sustainable manner considering the world that we live in. So I’m very proud of the founders Barkha and Meghna Kishore, and I’m happy that I have the opportunity to empower them and to expand their voice and their reach.”

From Greendigo’s catalogue | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sustainable Development Goals Advocate says she has joined the “Greendigo family as a parent first”. “ One of the critical and most important components of sustainability is sustainable consumerism. We must introspect about what kind of products we use and the clothes we wear in our everyday lives. Safe, healthy, natural, good options are few and far between, which is why it’s so important to support such green businesses so that they become normative and don’t remain an exception,” she says, adding, “Today as a parent, I feel even more responsible for what I buy for my child. I consume a lot less now than I ever did, and I understand the impact of my child’s consumption and recognise how important it is to help him become a nature defender right from the start.”

As someone who has been vocal about battling climate change issues, what are the five steps she suggests every individual can take towards reducing apparel waste? To begin with, says Dia, we must celebrate the fact that as Indians, we are not traditionally wasteful consumers. “It is the advent of fast fashion that has encouraged this idea of use and throw. India has a culture where most people once upcycled household objects and passed on or gave away the clothes they were done wearing.” In addition, being open to hand-me-downs, and cultivating the practice of engaging and interacting with nature early on is key.

(from left) Meghna Kishore, Dia MIrza, and Barkha Bhatnagar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meghna Kishore, co-founder, Greendigo adds, “Barkha and I are aware of the fact that children outgrow their wardrobe every 60-70 days. Though most parents try to give these clothes away, it’s still a wasteful exercise to keep buying new clothes. So, we have launched clothing that is size adjustable. “ We also do a lifecycle analysis, where we measure the impact of Greendigo’s supply chain. On our website, there are these numbers that tell you how much you have saved by buying that garment. For example, how many light bulbs or how much water has been saved.”

Kidswear at ₹600 upwards on greendigo.com