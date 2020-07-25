Bands for brothers: the designer rakhi edit 2020

25 July 2020 04:16 IST

As Raksha Bandhan rolls around on August 3, our pick of designer rakhis

Over the past few months, celebrations have been muted in the wake of the pandemic. However, lockdown has seen a strengthening of family ties — either after being holed up at home or isolated from loved ones because of travel restrictions. No wonder then that Raksha Bandhan is being greeted with renewed excitement.

With prevailing anti-China sentiments, the Confederation of All India Traders expects the imported rakhi business to take a ₹4,000 crore hit. So this season, the increased demand for locally-made products is being met by Indian designers, who are stepping up with pieces that reflect their aesthetic. Like Anavila’s signature florals, which make their presence felt on a range of artisanal rakhis made from linen, organza and silk (each at ₹2,100). The Mumbai-based designer also has a curation of handwoven saris. Clueless brothers can take a short survey about their sister’s style and personality (how she spends her free time, her preferred style of dressing) and browse through a selected list of products. On anavila.com. Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango also has an edit of saris, stoles, odhanis and kurta-salwar sets to gift. From ₹2,500 onwards on shop.rawmango.com.

Raw Mango | Photo Credit: Amlanjyoti Bora Advertising Advertising

Suhani Pittie’s largely traditional collection features Om symbols, Ganesha motifs and rudrakshas, with the occasional flower or pearl making an appearance. The Hyderabad-based jewellery designer has a selection of lumba rakhis (in Marwari families, this is tied for sisters-in-law, usually on their bangles) too, that have been gaining popularity over the last couple of years. Pick from matching sets or ones decorated with cowrie shells, coins and sandalwood beads. From ₹300 onwards. Local customers can also upgrade certain designs to a 22K gold piece. Details: suhaniepittie.com.

Torani | Photo Credit: VANSH VIRMANI

Delhi-based designer Karan Torani also has a collection of bhabhi (sister-in-law) rakhis, with mirrors, wooden birds and thread tassels, made of vibrant chanderi fabric (₹2,000 each). For the brothers, there are hand-embroidered pieces with paisley motifs in rose, ecru and olive hues. From ₹2,000. Add a special gift box at ₹1,000, and the team will ship it to your sibling anywhere in the world, with a hand-written note. Details: torani.in.

Nicobar | Photo Credit: FilmArT

Nicobar’s love of spice motifs continues with a cardamom rakhi in this year’s edit. The charm is cast in brass and plated in gold or silver, with a vibrant saffron or blue thread respectively. They also have Hindi letter motifs on offer. At ₹750 each on nicobar.com. And Tribe Amrapali has a collection of handcrafted silver and gold-plated rakhis featuring intricate designs, floral motifs and jadau work. To celebrate, they are offering 10% off on all collections online and in store till July 26. Prices range from ₹650 to ₹4,100. Details: tribeamrapali.com.