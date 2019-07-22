Designer clothes for pets? Shivan and Narresh get creative

Matisse is a stylish fellow. He has his own designer collar, leash, bed and even fetch stick. On cold nights, the trendy rescued mongrel pulls on his custom hoodie. The designer label? Shivan and Narresh.

Shivan and Narresh, of the eponymous Delhi-based label, say they love designing clothes for pets, as much as creating innovative swimwear for humans.

“I don’t think we have given our four-legged friends enough attention. Our label is the first in the country to create a designer line for pets,” smiles Narresh Kukreja. To be launched in the next few months, the line has a selection of lifestyle products for cats and dogs. It’s made of organic material and vegan leather, with added elements like aluminium and gold accents. Some pieces have prints, while the rest are in bold colours. “We have dressed the husband and wife, the boyfriend and girlfriend but never dressed the man and his dog or a couple and their pet setting off on a holiday. Now we will be doing that as well,” he adds.

At the recent Armoire Popup in Chennai, Shivan and Narresh showcased an array of resort and swim wear, saris, bags, footwear, rugs, jewellery from Eden, Eden Noir, Edomer and one of their latest collections titled Koi, inspired by Madhya Pradesh’s Gond art.

“I am from Madhya Pradesh, and this is an art form I grew up looking at,” says Shivan Bhatia, adding, “The colour palette is a reflection of the spice markets of Istanbul. We came up with it when holidaying in Turkey.”

Tips for holiday dressing Swimwear can be reworked for various occasions just by layering it differently. Wear a paneyo over it as a halter for breakfast. Add a pair of shorts to go around town. Wear high-waisted trousers with it for brunch. Throw on a kaftan for shopping. And drape on a sari over it for cocktails

First-time in a bikini? Start out with a high waist one to be comfortable

For those who want to play it safe, the classic one-shoulder maillot is your best bet

If you’re adventurous, experiment with the trikini (a swimwear consisting of three pieces of fabric)

Working with these prints was challenging at first, they confess. “We have always kept art as a starting point. Despite being tribal-esque, there is something very global about Gond art and we just had to explore it,” says Narresh.

This is the first time they are incorporating an Indian art form into their creations. That’s why there are more earthy tones: mud red, herb green and cerulean blue. The designers say they worked with artists from Madhya Pradesh for two months, then developed their own prints. That’s how their Vann, Mattie, Iconotribe, and Koi Coal collections came about, as part of the Koi series.

Koi has mythological elements mixed with supernatural animals. Here you will find elephants with fins or fish with wings... Koi Coal has blacks and reds; Mattie is more grounded with monochromatic prints in red and white. It is reminiscent of how a Gond artist sketches on slate or mud with chalk.

Iconotribe is a rush of green and red and has close-ups of big animals assembled together like a jigsaw puzzle. So here, you see eyes, trunks or a part of the face but never the whole form.

Vann follows cooler tones and has flora and fauna prints against a powder blue background.

With this collection, the two have explored different elements. Glass, resin, pearls and beads find themselves across swim wear, kaftans, paneyos, capes and saris. Some of the pieces feature miniature prints of what Narresh refers to as “iconodots.” This is also the logo for Shivan and Narresh; it features five animals. There is a snail (representing beach wear), peacock (resort wear), dolphin (cruise), an elephant (safari) and reindeer (ski wear, which the brand is getting into soon).

Looking back

“We are essentially a holiday brand, and started out nine years ago with the idea of dressing women for a holiday. We added high-waisted trousers, rompers, swim shorts into the mix. Two years ago, we launched a line for men. It started as a guilty purchase category where a woman who shopped so much would buy a polo or shorts for her man,” laughs Narresh.

Although they did not really have grand plans for it, they soon found themselves adding more to the men’s line, given the demand. Within a year of introducing the line, they had to rent a bigger store in DLF Emporio (Delhi) to showcase the entire range. “It’s no longer surprising to see men wear print on print or twinning with their brides,” says Shivan.

Next, they are designing a new bottle for Chivas, with four different prints. And they are tight-lipped but excited about their bridal couture line, for which they are currently developing new surface techniques.

In 2017, the duo came up with a signature surface technique called skeinwork. These are sheets of resin that are hand cut, folded into various geometric shapes and then applied on fabric. Resin is water resistant and light, so it’s easy to carry and works well for destination weddings.

“We used to make colour block saris with no embellishments. Then people wanted them with embroidery. We are not synonymous with embroidery” says Narresh, “so we created skein. It is a trademark of Shivan and Narresh.”

Now there are bustiers, belts and accessories starring these paillettes, painstakingly put together by the designers and their team of craftsmen. You’ll find them on glamorous people, from beaches in the South of France to big fat Indian weddings in the Alps.

Says Narresh, “A lot of women come to us for confidence building, not fashion. They had lost confidence, some after a C section, some after a scar, or other reasons.” He adds with a smile, “So, you can say, we are more of confidence healing category than fashion category.”