Fashion

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Paris fashion weeks

From Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris

From Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris   | Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain

The men’s and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris have been cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak, organisers said.

“In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashion) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement.

The spring 2021 men’s shows were scheduled to take place from June 23 to 28 while the haute couture fashion week would have taken place from July 5 to 8. The federation said it was working on possible alternatives.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 3:31:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fashion/covid-19-forces-cancellation-of-paris-fashion-weeks/article31205283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY