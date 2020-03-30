COVID-19 forces cancellation of Paris fashion weeks

The men’s and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris have been cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak, organisers said.
“In light of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashion) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement.
The spring 2021 men’s shows were scheduled to take place from June 23 to 28 while the haute couture fashion week would have taken place from July 5 to 8. The federation said it was working on possible alternatives.
