Counting 468 diamonds on this bridal mask

The 18K yellow gold piece is embellished with 468 diamonds totalling up to 57 carats, took 440 man-hours to make and is backed with a custom-made triple-layer cotton mask.

28 August 2020 16:39 IST

Will this extravagant gold number by Hyderabad-based Tara Sri jewellers make it to your trousseau?

Over the past few months, masks have gone from simply being our first line of defence against Covid-19 to becoming an integral part of our outfits as a fashion statement. As with most trends, the innovation/personalisation has moved from design to the material used. In July, Pune-based businessman Shankar Kurhade was in the news for his 60-gram gold mask. An Israeli jewellery company is working on an 18K white gold mask to be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds.

Closer home, Tara Sri - Tibarumal Gems & Jewels, the Hyderabad-based jeweller, has launched a bejewelled mask targeted at brides. The 18K yellow gold piece is embellished with 468 diamonds totalling up to 57 carats, took 440 man-hours to make and is backed with a custom-made triple-layer cotton mask. Weighing in at 175.5 grams, it is quite heavy to sport on the face — but if brides could wear a 30 kg Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga without falling over, this should be a piece of cake.

Gemmologist, jewellery designer and managing partner at Tara Sri, Anand Gupta, says, “The design was inspired by the lotus, and will not be replicated. We will work with brides to co-create each mask according to their outfits and themes.” At least a month’s notice is required to make a mask, he says, but time will vary depending on the design.

Advertising

Advertising

Each customised creation will cost a cool ₹30 lakh. For that price, you could be the proud owner of a brand-new Ducati Panigale V4 S superbike or spend a night at the Sky Villa in Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas. You could even buy a two bedroom flat on the outskirts of a metro city in India! However, Gupta assures us that the jewellery house is doing their bit for Covid-19 relief by donating 25% of the profit to organisations like Sri Shanti Ashram in Andhra Pradesh and others.

Details: tarasri.in, 9989944400