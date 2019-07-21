Comfort is key: Copper Soul’s Chasing Clouds collection of dresses and kurtis exudes simplicity, with sombre colour patterns and breezy cuts

Grey, white and black — this sombre yet elegant colour pattern is everywhere, and one look at the current overcast Chennai skies, it’s hard to miss. Chasing Clouds, as a title for a line of clothes and home accents that are inspired from these colours, is a no brainer. With a range of kurtis, dresses, stoles and footwear displaying interesting combinations of the shades, designer Anjali Krishnan says that the apparel line can camouflage as both office and casual wear, within minutes.

Anjali calls it a “thought-through functional wear” collection. “Mostly made of cotton and linen, this line of clothes concentrate on the cuts, while there are very subtle design elements: hand embroidery and checkered patterns. To be honest, it’s not very jazzy,” says Anjali, who hails from an advertising background. Oversized dresses with breezy cuts, sometimes in plain white, coarse grey or combinations of both, dominate the line, which will also mark the launch of Anjali’s homegrown brand, Copper Soul, across cities in the country.

Stoles and footwear that are predominantly designed in black and silver, which go with the apparel, will also be on display. “People are welcome to dress it up or dress it down as per their preferences,” continues Anjali, adding that a lot of thought has gone behind this particular collection, specifically the city’s weather conditions.

Every three months, Anjali comes out with a theme-based collection, in which colours play a major role. “There are plain V-neck kurtis with long slits that makes it easy to walk around; but at the same time, these simple designs make a statement,” says the designer. She says that the idea of white, black and grey came to her while on a vacation in Europe, where everything around exuded simplicity.

So, what else is in the pipeline? A typography collection, says Anjali. That is not all. She adds, “There’s a lady who does different kinds of kolams — geometric, smart and unusual ones — who I meet regularly during my walks. I would like to use her kolams as design elements in another collection.”

Chasing Clouds from Copper Soul, will retail at Cape Kamoryn, Injambakkam starting this weekend.