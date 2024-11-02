GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clothing brand Qua launches a line dedicated to women cricketers

Qua’s pre-fall collection, Modern Heroine, is dedicated to women Indian cricketers

Published - November 02, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Anasuya Menon
(Left to right) Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav sporting Qua’s pre-fall collection

(Left to right) Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav sporting Qua’s pre-fall collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The founders of the brand Qua, Rupanshi Agarwal and Dr Divya Agarwal, call their pre-fall collection ‘modern armour’. The fits are designed for the contemporary Indian woman, they say, who often has to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives.

The collection was created with the intention of giving continuity to the wardrobe, says Rupanshi, who is also the CEO of Qua. “We have created separates that can be mixed and matched; paired with older collections. These are pieces that can transition from day-time to night-time wear,” says Rupanshi. 

(Left to right) Divya Agarwal and Rupanshi Agarwal

(Left to right) Divya Agarwal and Rupanshi Agarwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Modern Heroine, as the collection is called, is dedicated to women cricketers of India. The campaign that was launched in September, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, features four women cricketers, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav. The range is a tribute to women who have created their own space in a male-dominated sport. “We wanted to collaborate with people who represent our brand ethos — women who are breaking boundaries, challenging norms, and inspiring others through their journeys,” says Rupanshi. 

The collection finds the balance between functionality and elegance. “We wanted to create a little bit of tension between fashionable and utilitarian aspects of clothing,” says Dr Divya, the creative director of Qua. “The collection is about versatility, confidence, and owning your individuality,” she adds. 

Jemimah Rodrigues in a Qua fit

Jemimah Rodrigues in a Qua fit | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Comprising A-line dresses, midi skirts, shirt dresses, trench-inspired shirts, cargo trousers, contoured dresses, flared panelled skirts, tuxedo sets, cape jackets and tux collar shirts, Modern Heroine (which has 37 designs) is about power dressing.

“We designed each piece to reflect the complexities of power — whether it is resilience or determination. Collaborating with these sportswomen, who have shattered societal expectations, was an organic way to express that fashion can and should be about more than just aesthetics,” says Dr Divya.

Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The fabric used includes materials that are suitable for clothes that can be used throughout the day — high-stretch denims and poly viscose, for instance. “The outfits are those that can be used throughout the year too, irrespective of seasons. They can be layered up, or dressed down according to the season, occasion and time of the day,” says Rupanshi. The leather used is vegan. “We have opted for a premium faux leather made of polyurethane, ensuring that it has the look and feel of leather, while being cruelty-free and sustainable,” adds Rupanshi.

Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka Patil | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Creating a collection is never a linear process, says Rupanshi. “It is a dialogue between concept, form and material. ‘For Modern Heroine’, we spent months not just on the design, but on understanding who this woman is. We asked ourselves what does she need and how can we give it to her in a way that is both empowering and elegant,” she says.

The brand was born from their own personal experience, says Rupanshi. An engineer by profession, she would often be disappointed by the clothing options available for a working woman such as herself. “The few options we had were mostly made by menswear brands and were not so enticing,” says Rupanshi. Divya, a doctor by profession, also felt the same way. The two friends got together and decided to launch their own brand. After a lot of discussion, research and thought, the two launched Qua in 2019.

The collection (starting at ₹1,995) is available at the online store, qua.clothing. 

Published - November 02, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.