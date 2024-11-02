Clothing brand Qua launches a line dedicated to women cricketers

The founders of the brand Qua, Rupanshi Agarwal and Dr Divya Agarwal, call their pre-fall collection ‘modern armour’. The fits are designed for the contemporary Indian woman, they say, who often has to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives.

The collection was created with the intention of giving continuity to the wardrobe, says Rupanshi, who is also the CEO of Qua. “We have created separates that can be mixed and matched; paired with older collections. These are pieces that can transition from day-time to night-time wear,” says Rupanshi.

Modern Heroine, as the collection is called, is dedicated to women cricketers of India. The campaign that was launched in September, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, features four women cricketers, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav. The range is a tribute to women who have created their own space in a male-dominated sport. “We wanted to collaborate with people who represent our brand ethos — women who are breaking boundaries, challenging norms, and inspiring others through their journeys,” says Rupanshi.

The collection finds the balance between functionality and elegance. “We wanted to create a little bit of tension between fashionable and utilitarian aspects of clothing,” says Dr Divya, the creative director of Qua. “The collection is about versatility, confidence, and owning your individuality,” she adds.

Comprising A-line dresses, midi skirts, shirt dresses, trench-inspired shirts, cargo trousers, contoured dresses, flared panelled skirts, tuxedo sets, cape jackets and tux collar shirts, Modern Heroine (which has 37 designs) is about power dressing.

“We designed each piece to reflect the complexities of power — whether it is resilience or determination. Collaborating with these sportswomen, who have shattered societal expectations, was an organic way to express that fashion can and should be about more than just aesthetics,” says Dr Divya.

The fabric used includes materials that are suitable for clothes that can be used throughout the day — high-stretch denims and poly viscose, for instance. “The outfits are those that can be used throughout the year too, irrespective of seasons. They can be layered up, or dressed down according to the season, occasion and time of the day,” says Rupanshi. The leather used is vegan. “We have opted for a premium faux leather made of polyurethane, ensuring that it has the look and feel of leather, while being cruelty-free and sustainable,” adds Rupanshi.

Creating a collection is never a linear process, says Rupanshi. “It is a dialogue between concept, form and material. ‘For Modern Heroine’, we spent months not just on the design, but on understanding who this woman is. We asked ourselves what does she need and how can we give it to her in a way that is both empowering and elegant,” she says.

The brand was born from their own personal experience, says Rupanshi. An engineer by profession, she would often be disappointed by the clothing options available for a working woman such as herself. “The few options we had were mostly made by menswear brands and were not so enticing,” says Rupanshi. Divya, a doctor by profession, also felt the same way. The two friends got together and decided to launch their own brand. After a lot of discussion, research and thought, the two launched Qua in 2019.

The collection (starting at ₹1,995) is available at the online store, qua.clothing.