Chennai boutique Collage now has an Art Deco address

Collage at its new location in Nungambakkam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Collage has a new address. After sitting pretty on Greams Road for 19 years, the multi-designer boutique has now found comfort in a 70-year-old house in Nungambakkam. A melange of rich embroidery, solid patterns and skilful weaving adorns the new venue that is rich with an Art Deco style. While the grand house with its lush garden gives one the feeling of stepping into a bygone era, the modern interior architecture instantly offers a contemporary feeling.

Lata Madhu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For Lata, who founded this store along with her sister Priya Vasudevan, "planning and then working" has never been an option as she believes in just going with the flow. "I never planned to choose this house in particular. I just saw and fell in love with it. Here, from every window you can see a tree, which I think adds up to the beauty of this place. I didn't even rework this house much. A lot of elements have been retained, like the ceiling and the floors. There is also a wall where the bricks are from the 50s. It just created a sort of wow factor," she says.

A unique feature about this 4,000 square feet store is that every room has a different character. "For instance, the rooms with travel clothes give a sense of relaxation. Another room showcases garments in cotton and chanderi. There is a room for Indian wear and one that features trendy brunch looks. We have always been good with curation. We don't like to be conclusive," adds Lata.

Designer collection at Collage | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Over the years, Collage’s aesthetics have evolved. “We initially started by being minimal, contemporary and stark. We would now like to be seen as a warmer, slower and experiential space,” she says.

As with clothes, Lata’s love for artisanal crafts seeps into decor as well. The store features metal furniture and crafts from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. “I did not want furniture from a showroom. Except for the two Barcelona couches, every piece of furniture here is from Moradabad,” says Lata.

Apart from the clothes, art works by Sam Madhu, Chennai-born Berlin-based graphic artist and Lata's daughter, add colour to the space.

Collage stocks the works of about 40 designers including well-established names such as Payal Khandwala, Sukhet Dhir, Amrich, Cell Design and Péro and new ones such as Itrh , Paisley Pop (Jewellery) , Inej, Maku and Dyelogue.

“Almost all our designers work with pan India craftsmen, weavers and artisans,” says Lata, adding that Maku is involved with weavers and dyers from Bengal, 11 11 Cell Design works with craftsmen in Kutch, Payal Khandwala deals with women weavers, while Suket Dhir engages weavers from Benaras.

Art by Sam Madhu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Our thought process shifted during COVID-19, a deeper appreciation for textile, handmade clothing was what we were leaning towards. As everyday style over fashion and trends was already our core belief, now we wanted a sense of something more permanent, a little bygone and classical,” signs of Lata.

Collage is located at 6, Rutland Gate 4th street, Nungambakkam, Chennai. Prices start at ₹4,000.