Anavila Misra’s collection Payanam previewed in Chennai

In early October, famed fashion designer Anavila Misra launched her latest collection Payanam, inspired by the fabrics of Chettinad, at the Chettinad Heritage Festival. This week, the collection was previewed at The Folly, Amethyst along with jewellery by Sheetal Zaveri.

An insightful talk by photographer Bharath Ramamrutham about how architecture has had an impact on fashion over the ages, was a prelude to the exhibition and showcase. The talk took the audience through the journey of how different styles of architecture, right from Spanish to Gothic to Minimalist, has inspired fashion designers to create some of their best work. “The relationship between fashion and architecture is fascinating with both disciplines deeply connected through their exploration of form, structure, material, and space,” he said addressing the audience.

He then moved on to the historical and cultural significance of Chettinad and how the merchant, trader, and financier communities brought not only wealth, but also exposure to diverse cultures and influences. This exposure translated well into their traditions and ways of life, but most prominently, in their architecture. “The region is particularly famous for its cuisine, textiles, and festivals, but it is the mansions built by the Chettiar community stand as lasting symbols of wealth and sophistication,” he said.

“If you have not been to Chettinad, I urge you to go. You’re surrounded by beauty of such fine details and intricacies. The craftsmanship is just another level. There were no architects. It was just master-builders. There exists no plans or drawings. The precision of the work and the symmetry is uncanny. We cannot imagine building anything like this now,” he said in awe, as his own photographs played in a slideshow on the screen.

“Architecture and fashion are both responses to global influences. Just as Chettinad architecture evolved by absorbing global architecture while staying rooted in local traditions, fashion today reflects a similar approach,” he said, adding that designers draw from indigenous crafts, patterns and techniques, while adapting to global trends, ensuring that tradition remains relevant in a globalised world.

Bharat concluded by pointing out that the architects of today have forgotten how to perceive space and how they need to go back to the fundamental issues of human experience. “It’s possible that a fashion could teach them this, because somehow they have lost sight of how a person will feel in the spaces they create.”

Curated by Kiran Rao, founder, Amethyst, the event also carried antiques from Chettinad that were for sale apart from clothing and jewellery. The event was catered by home chef Sivakami with Chettinad specials like mutton kola urundai, podalangai vadai, kuzhi paniyaram, kara kozhukattai and more.