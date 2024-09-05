GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Check out Anu Merton’s new collection at Amethyst, Chennai

Anu Merton introduces the city to its soon-to-be-launched capsule that parades a colourful spectrum of semi-precious stones on the sturdy foundation of time-tested jewellery-making techniques

Updated - September 05, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Amarjot Kaur
A necklace from Anu Merton

A necklace from Anu Merton | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nearly five months since its first pop-up in Chennai, jewellery brand Anu Merton, which shares its moniker with the designer who founded it in 2020, is back at Amethyst. This time, it introduces the city to its soon-to-be-launched capsule that parades a colourful spectrum of semi-precious stones on the sturdy foundation of time-tested jewellery-making techniques.

Rings, necklaces and bracelets by Anu Merton

Rings, necklaces and bracelets by Anu Merton | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Assessing the response to her brand’s first outing at the 24-year-old garden café and boutique, Anu lauds the venue’s potential to draw the city’s fashion enthusiasts. “We did a pop-up in collaboration with Amethyst in March and the visitors’ response was great. This time, we will be showcasing our bestsellers from collections spanning last two years and some pieces from the new drop, which is yet to be named and launched on the website officially,” says the jewellery designer, while complimenting Chennai’s open-minded approach to the brand’s ornaments. “Even though the people of Chennai love gold and temple jewellery, they are open to kundan meena jadau jewellery that was traditionally made in Rajasthan. So, the decision to exhibit the upcoming drop was conscious and well-informed,” she adds.

Kiran Rao, founder of Amethyst, says, “Anu Merton’s well-defined style seamlessly merges classic vintage jewellery with contemporary glamour, creating a collection that is both timeless and fresh. This fusion of past charm with modern sensibility perfectly aligns with our own brand ethos of classic, timeless elegance”.

A model showcases the jewellery by Anu Merton

A model showcases the jewellery by Anu Merton | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Based in Bengaluru, Anu shuttles between Jaipur and Patna to monitor the design process of her jewellery collections that champion traditional motifs and techniques. The new line of jewellery, she says, has the brand’s signature antique and muted look to it, albeit the vibrant pop of colours. “The collection’s jhumkas (dome-shaped earrings), chokers, necklaces, rings and bangles feature kundan meena jadau technique, while peridot, amethyst, lemon quartz and rose quartz showcase polki cut. Behind the stones, there’s foiling and enamelling to ensure that the colour stands out,” explains Anu. These stones, she adds, are in hues of light green, purple, pink, yellow and blue. “I do not like my jewellery to be shiny. I like to give it that antique, worn look. The base metal — gold, silver, alloys or brass — stays the same, but the pieces have detailed meenakari on their edges. For instance, if I used a blue stone, there will be a blue or green-coloured meenakari on its borders,” she says.

The new line of Anu Merton’s jewellery has the brand’s signature antique and muted look to it

The new line of Anu Merton’s jewellery has the brand’s signature antique and muted look to it | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anu also puts the spotlight on her jewellery made with tarkashi technique, a type of silver filigree work. “All the jewellery has been made in our workshop at Jaipur, where we work with nearly 35 artisans. We also get some of our work outsourced by artisans who are not employed with us. For instance, we work with nearly 10 artists in Patna who are skilled in tarkashi,” she shares.

Jhumkas in tarkashi technique by Anu Merton

Jhumkas in tarkashi technique by Anu Merton | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Though Anu Merton is primarily an online brand, its market base extends to foreign shores. Anu shares that nearly 30% orders for the brand’s jewellery come from abroad and the sales have picked up in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities too. “Overseas, we get maximum orders from the U.S., but in India the needle drifts towards Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad. We are also doing pretty well in Ahmadabad, Raipur and Jaipur too,” she adds.

Choker and earrings by Anu Merton

Choker and earrings by Anu Merton | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nearly 200 pieces of jewellery will be on display from 11am to 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday (September 6 and 7) at The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai. Price range: ₹1,700 to ₹27,000.

Published - September 05, 2024 02:26 pm IST

