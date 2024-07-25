With a mix of established ‘repeat players’ and fresh labels, popular makers’ market By Hand from the Heart returns to the city with its second edition for the year. Curated by Deepa Sekar and Kshiti Davey, this edition will feature a wide array of apparel brands, furniture and decor studios, wellness players, boardgame makers, and pottery artists to name a few. “We always prefer a mix of old and new brands, as customers want their classics alongside exploring what is new,” says Deepa, co-founder and curator, adding that the process of curating the brands from the 300-odd requests received takes time.

The apparel selection features brands from across the country such as Hastkaar, Notch Above, Hyderabad; Padma, Tiny Fluff, and Zari Thari from Chennai and TheKaatnTrail, Mumbai, among others. Known for their custom dresses, unisex shirts, upcycled apparel in naturally dyed and hand block printed fabrics, Ashta from Coimbatore is all set to showcase their creations at the market for the first time. Founder Samyuktha Rajaram says she will be bringing “a range of saris inspired by Tamil songs, a shirt inspired by actor Rajinikanth, and patchwork dresses, shirts crafted from the fabric upcycled at the brand”.

Besides fashion, look forward to jewellery brands including Aarika and Umang Beads from Chennai, and beauty labels KindSkin and Nivarana from Chennai, Last Forest from Kotagiri, and Samah from Hyderabad.

Deepa also notes a shift in buyer preferences. There are many who are keen on home decor and furniture pieces. Perhaps it is why the line-up this time has several brands in the category, including Studio Kanchakala and House of Thinai, two first-timers at the event. The latter will have teak chairs, cabinets, jamakalam wall hangings, and more. Studio Kanchakala, founded by Savita Iyer, Nandhini Muralikrishnan, and Archana Gupta, specialises in crafting bespoke decor and installations from mirror mosaics. “We will be bringing wall frames, wall mirrors, tealight holders, name boards, and trays. Each mirror is meticulously placed, and each tile carefully grouted with cement paste,” says co-founder Savita.

All-time favourite sections of food and stationery will see brands such as Thaen, Purple Brewery, Cavasa chocolates, Mahaxarts, and Paper Garden, among others. Prashantini of Ink by Prashantini Raj, a regular at the event, will be bringing in handmade products like keychains, pins, notebooks, and coasters. “I’ve also experimented with mixed media such as clay with embroidery, and I am excited about my DIY kits for keychains, magnets and trinket trays.”

A common thread across all brands, feels Deepa, is how they beautifully project modern India. “We look at the brand’s products, whether they are in line with the current season, how they are priced, etc. A person from the industry concerned is also consulted who can tell us if the particular brand works for our roster,” the curator adds. “Be it their cities, or India at large, designers are embracing this aesthetic. They are not driven by Internet trends, and are not Instagram-influenced, rather they influence social media trends,” she concludes.

On July 27 and 28, from 10am to 8pm. At Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road, Gopalapuram