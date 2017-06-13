For the love of buttons

It’s 10 pm and there is still a gaggle of customers patiently waiting for their turn. In the retail space flooded with options, Bombay Button Shop is not your regular store. Started in 1971 by Balaji Bhope, the store refuses to be displaced by the onslaught of online shopping options.

While the calling card for its fame is the sheer variety of buttons they stock (metal, polyester, mother of pearl, wood and even ones of crystal) they are equally famous for their expansive tailoring accessories ranging from zippers, threads and buckles to needles, neck pieces and craft sewing supplies. You name what you need and they produce it in a jiffy, ensuring that top designers from the city looking out for uncommon embellishments for their outfits (Anushree Reddy, Shravan Kumar and Shriya Bhupal included) are regulars here looking out for uncommon embellishments for their outfits.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 12-06-2017: for metroplus Balaji Gopichand, Venkat Bombay Button Shop.Photo: K.V.S. Giri | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Venkat Bhope, the second generation owner who has been a part of the store for 25 years proudly proclaims that there is no other store in the city which has a range as wide as theirs and adds, “Any garment is incomplete without the right accessories and the material seems incomplete. We ensure that apart from fabric, everything else is available under one roof.”

Buttons are the USP here and come in a potpourri of colours, materials and price ranges (₹5 to ₹1000 for a set of six). Famous for their range in sherwanis and jodhpuris, popular buttons include huge wooden pieces with zany prints and sturdy Swarovski ones which are ideal for elaborate wedding wear. The dressy Rhinestone pieces are a firm favourite with designers, says the owner. While the clientèle boasts of students from NIFT and stores like Meena Bazaar and Dayals, it is the regular customers (homemakers, students and tailors) looking for affordable flourishes for their fabrics who make up the 500-600 people thronging the store each day.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 12-06-2017: for metroplus Bombay Button Shop.Photo: K.V.S. Giri | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Venkat reveals that a lot of customers come specifically for their store from the villages of AP, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for their range of buttons sourced from Delhi, Taiwan and China. He adds, “The reason for our continued success is that we have learnt to read the trend before it hits the markets ensuring that we stock what’s in demand. I regularly go to exhibitions and fashion shows to see what’s trending. Like last year, we started selling buttons which are brooc-like much before they were available elsewhere.”

Operating from the original 300sqft space which has now been expanded into a couple of floors, Venkat says he is no rush to open other stores as he patiently answers the landline guiding a customer to his store and assuring them he wouldn’t shut shop until they arrive. Perhaps it is this personalised touch that enables a store to weave its magic perennially, 46 years after it first opened doors.

(Bombay Button Shop is opp. Canara Bank, Mubarak Bazaar, Lane opposite Hollywood, Abids. Ph: 23202439)