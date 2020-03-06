Why Aza Fashions has a penchant for glamour

A couple of designs by Niharika Kamani

Aza Fashions’ Hyderabad trunk show will feature big names in the fusion design and sustainable sub-cultures of luxury fashion

There is something about a trunk show that implies exclusivity, and one curative name which has done well in furthering this is Mumbia-based Aza Fashions. Saloni Sancheti, social media manager and marketing pro at the company, unravels some interesting research, the luxury fashion world requires.

“We believe that there is more to fashion than just picking up an outfit that seems attractive. We constantly make an attempt to make our trunk shows more experiential and conversational, and a lot of efforts are put in curating different experiences for each city,” explains Saloni, “For instance, in Dubai we had held a brunch-of-sorts for our visitors and when we did a show in Kolkata, we had a photoshoot and party with famous stars of Tollywood. Of course, it’s about investing in these garments, but we want to give our visitors a truly luxurious experience and service while they are at it, which extends beyond just being able to touch and feel the outfit.”

A design by Avvantika Parwani

Speaking of Dubai, Saloni says there are major similarities between the India and Dubai markets, “Both markets enjoy a penchant for wearing luxurious styles and have a similar appreciation for designers like Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, to name a few. When it comes to enjoying grandeur, both India and Dubai have a taste for it.”

Coming to Hyderabad, Aza Fashions has to mould their curations to the city’s personality. “For Bengaluru, we carried a vast rage of summer-friendly pieces featuring more neutral colour palettes, easy silhouettes at a reasonably price point. For Hyderabad, we are carrying more fusion styles and designers like Astha Narang, Avvantikaa Parwani, Niharika Kamani, Sana Barreja, etcetera, which are perfect for the upcoming wedding season.”

Aza Fashions also has sustainability is a big part of their mission, “As a brand, we always make conscious efforts to not add to our carbon footprint. We usually have a great mix of designers, and for the Hyderabad show, we have labels like Pramaa by Pratima Pandey and Tokree who are doing their fair share in making sustainable fashion extremely chic.”

A design by Sana Barreja

Bent on trends?

Saloni amusedly points out that, at this point of Aza Fashions’ lifetime, nothing really surprises them anymore in terms of trends, adding, “We have been the arbitrators of style for some time now and this always helps us forecast apropos trends for the season. If you talk about Spring/Summer 2020, we’re seeing a lot of print-on-print. You’ll spot this in collections by designers Payal Pratap, Aarti Vijaygupta Rajdeep Ranawat to name a few. This season is also a lot about wearing a lot of vibrant colours like neon hues; think Papa Don’t Preach and Arpita Mehta, and the king of kitsch, Manish Arora. We’re also seeing a slow rise in the number of people who are choosing to mix high-and-low fashion, like wearing your shirt with lehengas and saris. There’s no hard and fast rule about dictating personal style anymore. You will see that the line separating your western closet from your ethnic one is really blurring.”

The Aza Fashions trunk show will be taking place on Saturday March 7 from 11 am till 8 pm, at Park Hyatt, Road Number 2, Banjara Hills.