Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai celebrates its first anniversary

No one does larger than life like Dubai. It is in the West Asian desert city’s very DNA. Naturally, this more-is-more aesthetic is mirrored in some of the city’s most luxurious hotels, including Atlantis The Roya. Yes, the same hotel whose launch party last year pulled in a crowd of international A-listers including Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Gauri Khan, Jay-Z, Ashley Park,and Farhan Akhtar.

Situated right next to its older sister Atlantis The Palm, this 795-key mega-resort with its futuristic architecture and smorgasbord of offerings is as sleek, sexy and glossy as they come. Not only can you dine at its 17 restaurants (including Nobu by the Beach, and outposts by celebrity chefs like José Andrés and Gastón Acurio) and swim in its 90 pools, but indulge in a glamorous dose of fashion as well.

Many luxury hotels have luxury boutiques located inside the property. For starters, the hotel is home to 13 uber luxury stores including Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Graff. The summer also saw the property host a unique collaboration with Louis Vuitton where six three-metre-tall figurines of the Parisian brand’s mascot, Vivienne — wooden dolls with their head fashioned after the brand’s monogrammed flower — were spread across the sprawling premises.

Specially crafted in Dubai, they are kitted out with an exciting AR experience that marries fashion, fantasy, and technology. Hotel guests are also gifted limited edition LV trunk stickers that are exclusive to the property.

And then there is the hotel’s rooftop bar Cloud 22 — famous for its infinity pool, and sweeping views of The Palm Islands, the Arabian Sea and Dubai’s glittering skyline — that has been given a makeover by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in a collaboration with local retailer Ounass. The entire space has been dressed up in the brand’s iconic blue majolica print, alongside a menu reminiscent of favourites from the Amalfi Coast such as Mediterranean dips, bruschetta, Gillardeau oysters and strawberry popsicles.

Before you make your way up for some revelry in the skies, you can also dip into the special Ounass x Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store on the ground floor, which houses a collection of their latest must-haves. It shares floor space with other luxury stores including Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Level Shoes. The latter even promises to source certain footwear on special request, and deliver it to your room in just 90 minutes. And if you are staying in a signature suite or the penthouse, you can just enjoy a tailored private shopping experience from the comfort of your room, where brands send up a curated collection directly to the suite, accompanied by a personal sales associate.

So, if the fashionista in you is looking for a taste of Dubai’s high life, this is where the two combine.