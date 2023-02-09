HamberMenu
Armed with climate conscious products, The Leather Fashion Show 2023 returns to Chennai

The Leather Fashion Show 2023 saw head turning animal print duffle bags, firefighting gear brandished in blue, kids wear in breezy pastels and large contingents of international buyers

February 09, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Shreya Banerjee
Women’s leather boots.

Women’s leather boots. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

Leather jackets and a-line leather pants.

Leather jackets and a-line leather pants. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

The Leather Fashion Show 2023 is back in Chennai after a two year pandemic break. Fourteen brands — national and international — showcased their Spring Summer collections that comprised leather jackets, shoes, bags, and even fire fighting gears. The colour palette had breezy pastels as well as furious shades of green and yellow.

A chic, shimmery crimson coloured leather skirt

A chic, shimmery crimson coloured leather skirt | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

Hosted by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFLMEA) , this edition held at ITC Grand Chola had on display a wide collection of eco-friendly articles produced sustainably in Leather Working Group (LWG) accredited tanneries. For example, Netherlands-based, Solidaridad displayed bags made out of industrial leather waste. Eco collagen sheets were used to mould raw materials into fashion products.  Each product displayed by the brand had been created out of recycled products.

An animal print duffle bag and shoes

An animal print duffle bag and shoes | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

International buyers who attended the event comprise brands like Clarks, Marks & Spencer, Kickers and Hotters from the United Kingdom, Gabor, Ara Schuh, Legero, Hoegl, Geox, Groupe Royer from across Europe, and Wolverine and Hush Puppies from the US. 

 

Men’s bike gear.

Men’s bike gear. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

