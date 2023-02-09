Armed with climate conscious products, The Leather Fashion Show 2023 returns to Chennai

February 09, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Leather Fashion Show 2023 is back in Chennai after a two year pandemic break. Fourteen brands — national and international — showcased their Spring Summer collections that comprised leather jackets, shoes, bags, and even fire fighting gears. The colour palette had breezy pastels as well as furious shades of green and yellow.

Hosted by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFLMEA) , this edition held at ITC Grand Chola had on display a wide collection of eco-friendly articles produced sustainably in Leather Working Group (LWG) accredited tanneries. For example, Netherlands-based, Solidaridad displayed bags made out of industrial leather waste. Eco collagen sheets were used to mould raw materials into fashion products. Each product displayed by the brand had been created out of recycled products.

International buyers who attended the event comprise brands like Clarks, Marks & Spencer, Kickers and Hotters from the United Kingdom, Gabor, Ara Schuh, Legero, Hoegl, Geox, Groupe Royer from across Europe, and Wolverine and Hush Puppies from the US.