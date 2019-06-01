Apeksha Singh Parikh's collection is stylish yet sustainable

Comfortable outfits and simple yet sophisticated cuts form the basis for Apeksha Singh Parikh’s chic clothes. The 26-year-old designer, who studied at NIFT, launched her eponymous label last year and in just about 12 months has managed to achieve quite a following for her creations.

Apeksha says that she had always been interested in clothes and loved experimenting with designs . “I loved to design my own outfits rather than buying it off the rack,” she smiles and adds, “After working in the corporate sector for two years, I realised that it wasn’t for me and decided to pursue what I have always wanted to do.”

The young designer mostly dabbles in festive, occasion and casual wear for women, and has a limited range of kurtas for men as well. A small ready-to-wear collection is always available for those interested to check out at her atelier. Of late her work has been gaining a steady following among the young fashionistas in the city.

Apeksha’s design

Apeksha works mostly with flowy fabrics like georgette, silk and satin for her festive wear line, of late she has started working with cottons. She uses a lot of styles indigenous to our culture in her work. She elaborates, “Since my mother hails from Uttar Pradesh I’ve been wearing a lot of chikankari and Banarasi since childhood and I love how rich and intricate the fabric is, from then to now, chikankari has never gone out of style,” she says.

The inspiration for her designs? “Beautifully aged paintings and interiors,” she replies adding, “My colour palette is based on the mood board for that particular collection and the season. In the recent collection I have used my father’s painting as my print. To stand out I’ve always been changing my designs and on a very regular basis with an infusion of unique colour combinations.”

Her latest collection of extremely light apparel made with organic mulmul and hemp make it ideal for the current weather. Apeksha says that by doing this, she is taking one step at a time to adapt sustainable living through her work. “Mulmul is a breathable, soft, sheer and lightweight fabric and it’s easy to work with. Hemp is absorbent, strong and a long lasting fabric.What I have learnt in the process of this collection is that different fabrics work for different kind of embroidery, patterns and prints.” she adds.

While most designers are flooded with requests for customisation, Apeksha confesses that she is not a big fan of customisation. She explains, “I have a particular colour or pattern in mind and if a customer comes to me and wants me to customise, I’m not sure whether it would work in that context or not. A lot of things need to be taken into consideration.”

Aiming to stock her collection in multi designer stores across the country, Apeksha who has just started her first full-fledged store in Jubilee Hills has sent out their new collection to Urban Popupshop in the US and hopes to work with a variety of textiles in the future.