An Apte association

Joining the bandwagon of actors who’ve lent their name and face to internet retail brands is Radhika Apte. And while she takes no credit in being part of the actual execution of the fashion line, she does admit to have contributed to the creative process. And there’s good reason why she decided to sign the dotted line.

“I am not a shopaholic. But I am extremely finicky when it comes to deciding what to wear. So when IS.U approached me, they spoke about their design aesthetics and what they believed in. They were right up my alley,” she says. The private label, by e-commerce platform Zapyle, was launched by founder Rashi Menda in 2017. The ‘Radhika Apte’ collection, which is now available on the website, features polka dots, flowy skirts, frills, bows, prints — things the actor is personally quite fond of. “They’ve also done a line of loose denims that I quite liked,” she adds.

Radhika Apte’s clothing line for IS.U

Tailored for India

One of the main reasons for Apte to come on board was the focus on fits. “I need the perfect fit, even though my style is often minimalistic. Almost all retail brands focus on the US and EU sizes in western wear. But we have different shapes and heights. We should be catering to Indian body types, which is what this brand is trying to do,” she says. The research on cuts and fabrics ideal for our weather and physique was an added bonus.

And yes, she refuses to say she had anything to do with the line. “I am not big on the technical aspect of fashion, but, in a way, it is part of my life. So being part of a team, watching them ideate, and being able to contribute my ideas — that process was definitely a lesson for me,” she says.

Recently in the news for moving to Hotstar to be in one of their own productions, Apte was also brought up, several times by stand-up comedian Vir Das in his latest Netflix show, For India. He refers to her while talking about the dismal condition of Indian mainstream cinema, where, if there was ever a biography on Apte, no one but her would have to play it. “Of course, Indian cinema is still regressive. They say things like people with dusky skin have more opportunities today, but it is not true. It is a joke to be honest, and it is like that even in Hollywood. It makes it that much harder for people like me to get work, and it is frustrating. But it is what it is…” she concludes.

The Radhika Apte collection is on zapyle.com. From ₹990 to ₹3,290