Agate central

Noya by Swati | Silver Necklace: This new brand out of Hyderabad retails handcrafted wire jewellery by Swati Vaddadi Das. One of her latest pieces is a slice of deep pink agate wrapped in sterling silver, featuring an asymmetrical abstract design using weaving techniques. ₹7,500, on @noyabyswati on Instagram

LMJ | Stone Cufflinks: Founder Sujan Doshi combines his love for poetry with artisanal design — the Manhattan-based brand’s handcrafted jewellery is accompanied by an inspirational verse written by him. These simple sterling silver cufflinks sport blue lace agate, which is believed to foster healing, alleviate anger and bring tranquillity. Approximately ₹17,800, plus taxes, on luvmyjewelry.com

Diwah | Auburn Faceted Chunky Ring: If you’re looking for a statement piece minus the bling, opt for this handcrafted ring made in the UK. The reddish-brown stone with caramel undertones has a faceted surface, giving it a subtle sparkle when it catches the light. Approximately ₹3,300, plus taxes, on diwah.com

Venyx | Pyr Earrings: Named after the Greek word for fire, these stunning earrings feature a glowing gradient from black to sunset hues. The agates, while not from the same stone, are matched as closely as possible. Designer Eugenie Niarchos has set them in 18K white gold, with 30 white diamonds and 84 brown diamonds. Approximately ₹5.21 lakh, on venyxworld.com