Agate central

For the past couple of years, agate has been making its presence felt — from home decor (bookends and wallpapers) to the recently-concluded London Fashion Week, where French designer Roland Mouret’s runway show featured agate-inspired manicures. Now, this semi-precious stone with its distinct pattern is finding its way into our jewellery boxes. While designers like Kimberly McDonald have used it as a centrepiece for years, Louis Vuitton has added white agate to its line of Blossom rings. Here are five ways to incorporate the gem into your style statement.
Susanna Myrtle Lazarus
October 12, 2019 12:17 IST
