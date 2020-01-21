Add Sabyasachi Mukherjee x H&M to your cart this April

Just 20 days into 2020, and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been a busy man. After releasing a line of Taj Mahal-inspired minaudières last week, today, he announced a collaboration with H&M. Themed ‘Wanderlust’, the collection will present hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces. This will be the first time the Swedish clothing retailer has collaborated with an Indian designer.

With his various projects ranging from plates for Thomas Goode to shoes for Christian Louboutin, Mukherjee looks like India’s answer to Virgil Abloh — albeit one rooted in Indian tradition and culture. In a press note, he says, “It gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ready-to-wear.”

The fleeting looks we get in the teaser video feature floral print jackets with multiple pockets for men, and his signature Bengal tiger embroidered on a T-shirt. Accessories like fanny packs and embellished footwear may also be on the cards. So while Sabyasachi regulars can pre-order his latest minaudières (even before the price has been announced), the rest of us will wait for the mass market drop.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will be in stores and go live on hm.com and myntra.com on April 16 2020.