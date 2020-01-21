Fashion

Add Sabyasachi Mukherjee x H&M to your cart this April

Sabyasachi Mukherjee in the teaser video for his collaboration with H&M

Sabyasachi Mukherjee in the teaser video for his collaboration with H&M  

more-in

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the first Indian designer to collaborate with Swedish fashion retailer H&M

Just 20 days into 2020, and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been a busy man. After releasing a line of Taj Mahal-inspired minaudières last week, today, he announced a collaboration with H&M. Themed ‘Wanderlust’, the collection will present hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces. This will be the first time the Swedish clothing retailer has collaborated with an Indian designer.

With his various projects ranging from plates for Thomas Goode to shoes for Christian Louboutin, Mukherjee looks like India’s answer to Virgil Abloh — albeit one rooted in Indian tradition and culture. In a press note, he says, “It gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ready-to-wear.”

The fleeting looks we get in the teaser video feature floral print jackets with multiple pockets for men, and his signature Bengal tiger embroidered on a T-shirt. Accessories like fanny packs and embellished footwear may also be on the cards. So while Sabyasachi regulars can pre-order his latest minaudières (even before the price has been announced), the rest of us will wait for the mass market drop.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will be in stores and go live on hm.com and myntra.com on April 16 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Fashion
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 6:37:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fashion/add-sabyasachi-mukherjee-x-hm-to-your-cart-this-april/article30616130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY