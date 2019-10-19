THE DIWALI EDIT 2019 Fashion

Add on the accessories for Diwali

Our pick of upcycled and other must-have accessories for the season

From Anu Vardhan’s capsule collection for Isha Foundation’s Save the Weave campaign, based on Nayanthara’s wardrobe in Bigil

Channel Nayanthara’s ‘Bigil’ look with this capsule collection

Dwij | Soumya Annapurna Kalluri: The Mumbai brand upcycles denim — both post-consumer and industrial — to make bags and jewellery. Having repurposed as many as 3,500 pairs of jeans till date, they now also offer to take back your denims to create awareness about fast fashion and upcycling. “Before I started Dwij in 2018, I was an automobile engineer looking for a sustainable lifestyle,” says Kalluri, the founder. She zeroed in on denim because its manufacturing uses the most resources and chemical processes. “We also encourage corporate green gifting to spread awareness,” she says. The products include slings, duffels, totes, backpacks, and jewellery. From ₹350 onwards, on dwijproducts.com.

Ananya | Mogra Layer Drop Ear-Jacket: Round white diamonds, diamond baguettes, teardrop-shaped yellow aquamarine and grey mother of pearl make up this dynamic piece that was sported by actor Naomi Scott on the cover of ‘Elle India’ magazine a few months ago. Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the jacket is movable to create different ripples. At ₹4,32,800. Details: ananya.com

Make a festive statement with kinetic jewellery

From the Manish Arora x Koovs women’s wear collection

Get ready for the Manish Arora x Koovs collab

Noya by Swati | Silver Necklace: This new brand out of Hyderabad retails handcrafted wire jewellery by Swati Vaddadi Das. One of her latest pieces is a slice of deep pink agate wrapped in sterling silver, featuring an asymmetrical abstract design using weaving techniques. ₹7,500, on @noyabyswati on Instagram

Agate central

Manish Arora: In keeping with the focus on inclusivity, Arora’s collection is “eclectic and colourful and is inspired by the LGBTQ community, which is all about happiness, joy and celebration”. The designer continues to use psychedelic prints, elaborate embroideries and rich Indian brocades to bring it to life. “I have worked a lot with abstract 3D laser cut embroidery to really bring out my design. Natural fabrics like silks, cottons and taffetas, come with a very pastel colour palette: coral pinks, peaches, mint green and bleached blues with fuchsia pink and lemon yellow taking the lead,” he says.

An inclusive runway at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week

