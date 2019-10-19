Add on the accessories for Diwali

1/7

Dwij | Soumya Annapurna Kalluri: The Mumbai brand upcycles denim — both post-consumer and industrial — to make bags and jewellery. Having repurposed as many as 3,500 pairs of jeans till date, they now also offer to take back your denims to create awareness about fast fashion and upcycling. “Before I started Dwij in 2018, I was an automobile engineer looking for a sustainable lifestyle,” says Kalluri, the founder. She zeroed in on denim because its manufacturing uses the most resources and chemical processes. “We also encourage corporate green gifting to spread awareness,” she says. The products include slings, duffels, totes, backpacks, and jewellery. From ₹350 onwards, on dwijproducts.com.

Why stop your switch to sustainable with just clothes and accessories? Add on these upcycled, hand-crafted cloth gajras, which will stay fresh for years to come. Nomad has textile flowers in myriad colours and varieties (diariesofnomad.com, from ₹480), while Pure Ghee has mogra in white and gold, and genda phool in yellow, orange and fuschia (puregheedesigns.com, from ₹850).

Benarasi silk is not just meant for saris — sport them as pocket squares. From Goulian Finch, each piece of the 2019 collection is crafted using three grams of gold zari. The Signature Gold pocket square and the Weaver’s Rendition (seen here) are our picks. ₹12,000 each on goulianfinch.com

Greensole | Shriyans Bhandari and Ramesh Dhami: Discarded shoes find a new lease of life with this self-sustaining brand. The brainchild of two former athletes — Bhandari, 24, and Dhami, 26 — Greensole was established in 2014 to tackle the problem of shoes piling up in landfills. They recycle the soles (remelted and moulded, with uppers made from rewashed canvas) to create new collections for men and women. From sneakers with abstract prints to slip-ons, there’s plenty to choose from. A part of the revenue also goes towards refurbishing and donating footwear to children in need. From ₹799 onwards, on greensole.in.

Inai | Sruti Ashok: Like the textile industry, leather factories also generate plenty of waste. Chennai-based Ashok, 28, whose family makes premium Italian leather bags for brands overseas, decided to do something about it. Her 18-month-old label “uses leather scraps and leftover material to fashion bags and accessories”. Ashok keeps her handmade designs minimal so as to reduce further wastage. Her collections include clutches, totes and more. From ₹850 onwards, on inaistory.com

Vie | Vibitha Ida Edward: When it comes to upcycling, designers are truly thinking out of the box. Edward, who hails from a Chennai-based family of button makers, knows first-hand the sheer number that are discarded in production. “Even as a child I’d put them to crafty use,” she says. Last year, while in Australia, she launched her sustainable brand, which uses buttons and clothing toggles to make jewellery. Like chic danglers from upcycled Burberry coat buttons set in plated gold. “Since I moved back to India a few months ago, I’m keen to use buttons in other accessories, too, including shoes,” she says. From ₹900 onwards, on itsvie.com.