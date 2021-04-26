Academy Awards 2021 red carpet: Thank God, no hoodies

26 April 2021 14:58 IST

Stars dazzle in gold, from nominees Carey Mulligan in Valentino to Leslie Odom Jr in a Brioni suit

With the producers of this year’s Academy Awards — Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins — sending out ‘suggestions’ to nominees on the dress code, making it clear casual was not cool, it was no surprise that there was a marked lack of hoodies and sweatpants on the red carpet. What we did see, instead, was a lot of red, like Amanda Seyfried, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Mank, in a plunging tulle Armani Privé gown, and Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti. And what really stood out were celebrities in gold channelling Oscar himself: from Carey Mulligan, Best Actress nominee for Promising Young Woman, dazzling in Valentino, to double nominee Leslie Odom Jr in a jacquard Brioni suit.

Here are The Hindu Weekend’s picks of the best-dressed stars.

