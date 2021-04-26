Academy Awards 2021 red carpet: Thank God, no hoodies

1/12

Carey Mulligan, Best Actress nominee for Promising Young Woman, dazzles in a Valentino crop top and skirt, accessorised with Cartier jewellery and Sophia Webster heels. Photo: AP

Alan Kim, star of Minari, and the film’s producer Christina Oh arrive on the red carpet, with the nine-year-old sporting a school uniform-inspired outfit by American fashion designer Thom Browne. Photo: REUTERS

Andra Day, Best Actress nominee for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, shimmers in custom Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, with a thigh-high slit. Photo: REUTERS

One Night in Miami star Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet in a hot pink Atelier Versace suit, featuring gold buttons and 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins that took 150 hours to embroider. Photo: REUTERS

Glenn Close, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Hillbilly Elegy, arrives at the ceremony in custom two-piece Giorgio Armani Privé, tunic embellished with crystals and beading, and adding a touch of elegance with evening gloves. Photo: AP

Double nominee Leslie Odom Jr. arrives on the red carpet channelling Oscar himself in a jacquard Brioni suit, woven with gold silk and pure 24-karat gold thread. Photo: AP

Margot Robbie arrives at the ceremony in a glittering number featuring a metallic floral print from Chanel’s fall ’19 collection. Photo: AFP

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet in a Maison Valentino neon yellow gown with a cutout panel across the bodice, accessorised with Bulgari jewels. Photo: REUTERS

Regina King arrives at the ceremony in a sky blue custom Louis Vuitton gown with 62,000 sequins, that took 140 hours to make. Photo: AFP

Mia Neal arrives on the red carpet wearing a high neck structured gown with a beaded hem. Neal and Jamika Wilson, along with Sergio Lopez-Rivera, won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with the duo becoming the first black women to win in this category. Neal created over 100 wigs for the film in less than three weeks based on fewer than 10 photos. Photo: REUTERS

Viola Davis, Best Actress nominee for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, arrives at the ceremony in a white Alexander McQueen gown, featuring a beaded corset top and a light chiffon skirt. Photo: AFP