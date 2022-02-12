Gifting|BAGS

A selection of homegrown and international brands to choose from this weekend

Bamboo revisited

Everyone’s wearing colourful bags right now, so it stands to reason that the new Gucci 1947 range, especially in solid colours, will fly off the shelves. They take inspiration from the Bamboo Bag – in post-war 1947, traditional materials were a sourcing nightmare and Guccio Gucci and his Florentine artisans decided to use the lightweight and durable bamboo for the handle of a new bag which went on to become an icon. Vintage sales of these bags rose after last year’s film, House of Gucci. This season’s tribute comes with interchangeable leather straps. Also, nine international creators were invited to present their interpretation of this revisited icon via photographs, illustrations and videos. They range from Maddalena Arcelloni to Samson Bakare (featured). Bags from $2550 on the international website.

Basket love

Rooted in Chennai and working with weavers along the Coromandel Coast, 12-year-old brand Veev is one of Chennai’s better-kept secrets with its loom-woven leather bags and clean lines. Like Visalakshi Ramaswamy's Manjal, which has honed the Chettinad basket-weaving tradition for a global clientele, Veev gives an ancient weave a contemporary spin – the heritage line of large open shoppers are woven on wooden moulds into their shape without any seams. The signature line of totes, satchels and crossbody bags are made with vegetable tanned leather. ₹11830 approx. @veevbags on Instagram

Hobo right

Fendi has taken an iconic silhouette, and made it better. And it’s selling out. The Fendigraphy bag, which debuted on the catwalk at the Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, gives the timeless hobo a sharper, more youthful crescent shape. But it’s the vintage gold metal Fendi lettering at the bottom that makes it a bold statement. The rainbow Fendigraphy, featured here, will lend any ensemble a touch of playfulness with its hand-inlaid leather, laminated leather and suede stripes. $3,150 onwards on the international website.

Oh Furbie!

Bridge jewellery brand Outhouse’ offering for Valentine’s Day is the Furbie bag in four shades - cherry Merlot, dusty pink, fuschia pop and Sacramento green. Crafted out of vegan patent leather, it is finished with a faux fur top handle, the OH V monogram adding to the versatile bag’s charm. It can be used as a bag charm, belt bag, a top handle or as a crossbody. Price ₹16,950, available on outhouse-jewellery.com