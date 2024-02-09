A round-up of trending smartwatches across price points

February 09, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Like smartphones, smartwatches too have caught the attention of Indian users. A smartwatch serves two basic purposes: it keeps track of activitiesand acts as a fashion accessory too. Having said that, a majority of smartwatch users want to keep a tab on their daily activities such as number of steps taken, heart rate, and oxygen level in real-time, among other features.

Smartwatch shipments reached 16.9 million units in Q32023 while the average selling price (ASPs) declined to nearly ₹2,218 ($26.7) noted International Data Corporation (IDC). Since smartwatches are becoming more affordable, they are finding more takers too. Premium smartwatches have also found a strong base in the country with brands like Apple and Garmin offering sophisticated units. We bring you a round-up of brands trending in the market:

Apple Watch Series 9 ships with a 1.9-inch Retina LTPO OLED display that has industry-leading peak brightness of 2,000 nits, 484x396 resolution, and around 326 pixels per inch (ppi) for sharp and vibrant visuals. With S9 chipset and watchOS 10, it offers 64GB space for storage. The double tap lets your gestures do the talking. The smartwatch integrates SpO2 monitoring and VO2 max estimation for health and fitness tracking. The Series 9 also features a 308mAh battery that is enough for a day and can go up to 36 hours.‌ Apple Watch Series 9 starts at ₹41,900.

Garmin Forerunner 265 has a battery life of 13 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode. It comes with a screen size of 1.3 inches with 416x416 resolution. It records heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body battery, sleep, recovery time, HRV status, acute load, and stress. The watch offers 8GB storage for music. With touchscreen and AMOLED feature, Forerunner 265 can be purchased around ₹50,490.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch features over 120 sports modes, tracks distance, speed, heart rate, and more. It has a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED always-on display with a 70.2% screen-to-body ratio and silicone strap. It has a battery capacity of 270mAh which claims up to 15 days runtime with typical usage from a full charge, and even up to 45 days while on battery saver mode. This smartwatch also supports five satellite positioning systems. It runs on Zepp OS and has Amazon Alexa built-in for assistance. It is water-resistant, and comes in shades of midnight black, flamingo pink, mint blue, and moonlight white. Priced at ₹7,999.

Crossbeats Nexus ismarked as India’s first smartwatch featuring full integration of ChatGPT. It boasts a 2.1-inch full-touch AMOLED display with a 320x384 resolution and a brightness of 700 NITS, ensuring a clear viewing experience. The smartwatch is loaded with features including GPS dynamic route tracking, dynamic island, and an e-book reader. With a 250mAh battery, the Crossbeats Nexus claims a battery playtime of up to six days. The smartwatch features health monitoring functionalities such as heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep monitor, and pedometer. Users can choose from over 100 customisable watch faces to personalise. The Nexus is compatible with iOS 10 and above, Android 5.1 and above, equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3. Available in silver and black hues, the Crossbeats Nexus is priced at ₹5,999.

NoiseFit Halo Plus comes with metallic build and strap in elite black, elite silver, and elite blue colours. It has a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, boasting 550 NITS brightness. The Tru Sync technology it has facilitates Bluetooth calling (v5.3 and above) with an extended range. With the Noise Health Suite, it monitors heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress levels, among others. Additionally, it gets you daily reminders, weather forecasts, and claims a seven-day battery life. The IP68 water and dust resistance ensure durability, while Noise Buzz allows users to access recent call logs and save up to 10 contacts. With 100+ watch faces, 100 sports modes, and NoiseFit app pairing, the NoiseFit Halo Plus makes a suitable lifestyle companion priced at ₹4,999.

Boult Mirage smartwatch is designed for the tech-savvy consumer. The Mirage features a 1.39-inch HD display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and over 120 sports modes, making it a comprehensive and affordable smartwatch option for Indian consumers. It features a sleek and stylish design with a lightweight metal frame. The smartwatch is IP67 water resistant, making it suitable for use during workouts or in the rain. Along with fitness features, it also has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can use it to listen to music or podcasts. It is available in various straps options like a zinc alloy frame and metallic straps. It is priced at ₹2,199.

BoAt Storm Call 2 features a 1.83-inch HD display with a 240X284 resolution and more than 100 customisable watch faces. It has Bluetooth calling support with in-built mic, dial pad, and can save up to 10 contacts. It tracks heart rate, SpO2, and offers more than 700 sports modes. Operated on Crest+ OS, Storm Call 2 has IP67 rating as well. The smartwatch ships with a 230mAh battery that claims to last up to five days. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS, Storm Call 2 can be purchased for ₹1,300.

