A live, digital fashion showcase by Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani to present a collection that reflects 25 years of his journey in fashion, live on Instagram

On September 10, 8 pm, designer Tarun Tahiliani will present ‘Infinite’, a collection that embodies his 25-year journey in the world of fashion and touches upon the theme ‘My Identity, My Pride’. The event will stream live on Instagram (@taruntahiliani; @blenderspridefashiontour) and mark the 15th year of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour (BPFT).

In July, the designer unveiled the bridal collection ‘Pieces of You’ through an Insta live event. This will be his second digital showcase. “This is the only way to present during the pandemic,” says Tahiliani, who is glad that everyone tuning into the show will get a front seat view without clamouring for invites.

Despite the constraints of working during the pandemic, Tahiliani says his team has managed to put together a new collection: “Barring one or two ensembles, everything was created for this showcase,” he says. The two that he will be repeating, albeit for a larger audience, were the ones that were displayed at a media gathering in Delhi in early March.

Stream of consciousness

The digital streaming of a fashion showcase, Tahiliani explains, makes it possible to engage viewers with better focus on minute detailing on the garments: “For the BPFT event, we will have a ‘stream of consciousness’ video that will present a few questions we have asked ourselves over the years, about our identity, where we stand today, and our evolution.”

The show will also explore the idea of ‘India modern’, reflecting on where we stand between embracing a mix of old and new. As the video plays in the background, models will walk the ramp presenting 25 ensembles. To emphasise that the clothes are made to flatter real women, there will be a few women in their 40s and a lady in her 70s on the ramp.

Tahiliani reveals that the outfits will highlight his label’s signature styles that are rooted in tradition and presented in a contemporary manner: “We take our signature ‘fluting’ technique on chiffon which originally emerges from the sari drape and use it, say, in a sari gown. The Indian-ness of garments don’t always stem from embroidery and colours, we have a rich culture of drapes.”

Expect to see lightweight sari gowns, chikankari on pant suits, jewelled tights, tulle skirts and more. It will be a non-bridal, women-centric collection.

Celebrating India

Elaborating on the theme ‘My Identity, My Pride’, Tahiliani recalled growing up in South Bombay, studying in an anglicised environment and being drawn to all things ‘foreign’. After he became a designer, a friend gifted him a book on Indian weaves and crafts. He was fascinated and travelled to craft and weaver clusters, from Lucknow to Kutch and beyond, looking at an India that he never knew existed. He has continued to employ craftspeople from different parts of the country and uses the craft techniques for clothing that befits contemporary Indian women.

His identity as a designer has changed in 25 years and he says that his identity and pride comes from being Indian and celebrating its ethos.

Tahiliani has collaborated with BPFT in the past and recalls the first edition 15 years ago: “We had the event at The Garden of Five Senses (New Delhi) during sunset and people were seated along the walkways. This was a time when Katrina Kaif was a popular model. The models walked around and we also had folk performers and jugglers…”

Moving on to discuss the state of flux in the fashion and textiles sector during the pandemic, Tahiliani admits that it is mostly the brides and their immediate family that come to shop: “Most others are working from home and sensibly preferring to stay home. Fashion is always a representation of the times we live in. Fashion is not a priority at a time when 90,000 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in a day. But, with all the time for reflection, I hope people make sustainable choices and buy clothes that last.”