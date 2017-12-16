A dream come true for Miss Vizag winner

A daily dose of yoga and eating right are the mantra that recently crowned Miss Vizag Kamala Poojitha follows. The 20-year-old who won the beauty pageant this year feels that the platform boosted her self confidence in many ways.

Not only that, it has altered her future plans as well. While academics still remains her top priority, Poojitha plans to channelize all the limelight she is getting in a positive way.

“I want to explore a career in acting and will be applying for a diploma course in theatre and acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London,” she says.

Poojitha won the title after competing with 22 others in the finale of the contest. The contestants were given a grooming session by experts. The long journey of The Miss Vizag contest has not only grown bigger with time, it has provided a platform to many girls from middle-class families, lifting their dreams to the next level. For majority of the participants, the contest had been their first tryst with the fashion world.

“The experience was great. We had a wonderful bonhomie backstage as most of us were walking the ramp for the first time. In fact, winning the crown was a big surprise for me!” exclaims an excited Poojitha. A final year student of B.Com, Poojitha believes in leading a healthy lifestyle. “I practice yoga from my childhood. When it comes to food, I rarely eat outside and always prefer home-cooked food. Fruits are an important part of my diet,” she says.

So how did she prepare for the beauty pageant? “It was more of a mental preparation for me. Instilling the self-confidence was important for me as I knew that would reflect on stage as well. I made sure that I was on a healthy diet all along. The grooming sessions and choreography classes helped me to present myself on the ramp,” she says.