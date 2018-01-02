A dramatic year

Bell sleeves

Designers experimented a lot with necks and sleeves this year and the iconic bell sleeves were in demand through the year. This wide sleeved trend adds a retro look to your outfit and also gives it a dramatic effect. The flair of the sleeve varies according to the outfit. Bell sleeves come with both Indian and Western wear. “Bell sleeves have made an amazing comeback. I feel they compliment the Indian body type very well,” says designer Rutu Neeva.

Floral motifs

The classic fashion motifs also made a comeback. “The focus sometimes shifts from them but they always remain in circulation,” says designer Pratima Pandey.

Florals are no longer associated just with summers. At the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Fall/Winter 2017, designers showcased long maxi dresses with floral embroideries and floral printed jackets. According to Rutu, floral is a definite option to outdoor occasions. It works in winters also. You can wear dark florals at such time of the year with prints or embroideries of wild flowers.”

Long front-slit kurtas

This year saw a lot of long kurtas with a slit in the front at the Indian Couture Week. Paired with lehengas, they are perfect for wedding functions. A long front slit kurta with an ethnic long skirt can work on summer afternoons while teaming it up with leggings will give a casual look. They have a lot of flair and so you should team it up with something which is not so fitted, like plazzo pants. Just keep the silhouette flowy,” suggests Rutu.

Designer Sunaina Khera calls it as one amazing trend that has emerged this year. “I know there a lot of options in the market like skirts and plazzos but my personal choice would be pairing the kurta with a churidar.”

Capes and ponchos

They are trendy as ever. They are perfect replacements for jackets and coats and were quite appreciated and used by designers on the runway. Again, as this year saw a fusion of Indian and western, capes and ponchos fall in this category too. Seasoned designer Rina Dhaka says, “Capes and ponchos are very handy. They were worn in the early ’40s to ’60s period and keep coming back. They go well with saris in winter – a fantastic international and national trend, and it gives a lot of room to the wearer. It is a bridge between wearing traditional and western outfit and you can easily get away with capes being traditional.”

Off-shoulder tops

The trend of Off-shoulder outfits topped the charts in Spring/Summer collections. Coming in different styles, these are a must have for the hotter months. The designers gave their own touch to the classic cut. Right from the off-shoulder crop tops with long skirts to cholis and off-shoulder blouses paired with lehenga and saris were a big hit. “It provides a blend of sophistication and glamour,” says Rutu, who specials in off-shoulder outfits. “It make a girl feel confident.”

Vivid colours

The use of vivid and dramatic colours could be seen on the runway the whole year. “The Fall/Winter was very maroon, grey, blue, silver and having a touch of the metallics. And then the Spring/Summer became very much white, blue with the addition of more dangling things like pom poms and feathers,” informs Rina.

Velvet: Velvet was another big eye catcher on the runway, and worked great for men and women alike. And not only dresses, we had velvet shoes, bracelets, purses and chokers. The luxurious fabric can help you pull off a bold and elegant look, paired with the right accessories. If you want a less dramatic outfit, you can pair velvet with other fabrics. “Rich and luxurious, velvet is a global fashion trend,” says Sunaina. “We can see Indian designers as well international ones using it in their collections.”

Accessories

The iconic “jhumkas” are a big save with traditional wear. For the fall line there were feathers and furs. Then there were scarves tied up in different styles. They suit both men and women and can be tied in a plethora of ways – French knot, the necklace, double sided twist, scarf wrap, cozy neck wrap and knotted shawl to name a few.

Also, we saw a lot of belts and socks. The spring line was kept simple with long metallic necklaces.