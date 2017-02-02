Handlooms with an edge

Edgy, traditional modernist are the buzzwords for those redefining handlooms. The process isn’t new. Top of the line designers such as Anita Dongre, Neeru Kumar, Abraham and Thakore have been doing it for a while, giving a new spin to the way indigenous textiles have been used.

In recent times, the growth in online retail space has opened the market for new players who are bridging the gap between retail sector and high-end designer wear. Khushboo Bagaria of Bunosilo defines this segment as “affordable luxury”.

Bunosilo, Rust Orange, Dress Folk, Nomad, Aavaran, Radha’s Daughters, Roots Studio and Aavidi by Dimple are among the many emerging labels. Some of them have traditional staples like kurtas and churidars alongside asymmetric box pleated dresses, while others position their label as decidedly edgy, focusing on contemporary silhouettes.

Banking on social media

The possibility of reaching out to a pan-Indian clientele through social media helps some of these labels function without a retail store. A workshop, a design team, kaarigars, an understanding of weaves, liaising with weavers and craftspeople is all it takes.

An ensemble from Bunosilo

Khushboo, a postgraduate from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, established Bunosilo a year ago. “Online presence has made things simpler,” she says. “It could just be a white shirt but when you upload an image, a potential buyer understands why it looks different when it’s made using hand-woven textiles.” She and her team work from Kolkata and source ikats from Andhra Pradesh, khadi from Bengal, prints from Gujarat and Rajasthan. The label makes clothes for men and women.

Noida-based Dimple Bhatia Sehrawat is another entrepreneur who leverages on social media. A Fashion Design and Clothing Technology alumnus from Pearl Academy, New Delhi, she started Aavidi two years ago. She uses khadi, cotton and cotton blends for dresses, jackets and more.

An ensemble from the label ‘Dimple by Aavidi’

Aavidi’s 2016 collection included dresses and jackets that used ikats, prints and tie and dye. “Our jute jackets which can be teamed with ikat pants were a favourite among buyers,” says Dimple. She was confident of tapping buyers in metros, but was pleasantly surprised when frequent orders came in from cities like Siliguri and Surat.

A model sports a dress from Rust Orange

Rust Orange, launched in 2016, works with weavers and craftsmen to develop textiles with new designs and colour palettes. “Traditionally, weavers have been working on certain motifs and colours. A design intervention helps them come up with something new that will appeal to urban buyers,” says Samik Sarkar, co-founder, Rust Orange. The label targets urban women in the 20-35 age group with dresses. “Not everyone wants to wear A-line kurtas day after day,” says Samik. Rust Orange also has a collection of saris. “Many of our buyers are doctors and teachers who like to wear handloom saris that look contemporary,” says Samik.

Break stereotypes

A new entrant to this ‘affordable luxury’ segment is Dress Folk. One of its founders, Nitin Mehrotra, was on a holiday in Rajasthan and was fascinated by the tie and dye and block printed textiles in this region. An engineer armed with an MBA in finance, he was then working as an investment banker. He sensed a business opportunity. The momentum to promote handlooms had stepped up nationwide and he felt it was the right time to take the plunge. “Dress Folk aims to break stereotypes surrounding ethnic textiles,” he says. Their first collection ‘Daily Traditions’ uses tie and dye. The line has crop tops, shrugs, culottes, semi-formal office shirts, jumpsuits, asymmetric dresses and skirts. “We choose one craft each season,” says Nitin.

These labels break the monotony of mass-produced garments in the retail sector. “If our clothes are different it’s because of the weaves. Some of the hand-woven fabrics that were traditionally used to make saris and dhotis may not lend themselves to tailored outfits like the machine-made ones. This is one of the reasons you may find anti-fit garments in handlooms. We understand how a certain fabric falls and how it can be pleated,” says Khushboo. For winter collections, her team worked with weavers to arrive at thicker fabric. A change at the loom level can also push up costs. “It’s a learning process for us as well when weavers explain the possibilities and limitations,” she adds.

Established designers feel the affordable luxury segment will grow further. Most patrons of high-end designers may splurge on a wedding trousseau but will think twice to do so for work wear. And, if the regular working woman is the target buyer, a shibori jacket priced at, say, ₹10,000, however edgy it may be, won’t cut it. Emerging labels hover around the ₹1500 to ₹6000 range.