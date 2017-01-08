‘I don’t want to go back in time’

As 2017 gets rolling, fashion maestro Tarun Tahiliani is on a new high. Firstly, he has had remarkable response to his winter collection where he demonstrated his creativity on concept saris, skirts and jackets made of yarn and crochet. And has now just wrapped up his four-year-long challenging carpet project, which has culminated in “Proud to be Indian” collection, which entailed the senior couturist recreating his mastery over detailing on rugs, some of them so huge that they can cover up halls of colossal buildings like the Bikaner House where we meet for an interaction.

More about that later. Firstly, his funny one-liners uttered in an American accent are intact even while enduring relentless travel from one end of the globe to another, back-to-back meetings with multiple partners and sharing his vision of fashion with people who appreciate his eye for couture.

Excerpts:

For your winter collection you have drawn inspiration from the cast bronze sculptures of the late Mrinalini Mukherjee. How did you translate her vision?

Mrinalini Mukherjee did hem sculptures; that was the principal thing. So we did the falls, the drapes and used fabrics inspired by the work. We printed and hand-weaved them to make them look like hand texture. Mrinalini was famous for textures.

As a veteran, who has been in fashion for three decades, can you share your vision to make India a major centre of fashion?

India is not going to be the next hub of fashion. We have a lot of work to do just for Indians to access Indian designers. Firstly, we need to take our clothes to Indians and then people from other countries. We have barely started dressing our own people. We have to be more influential. Everyone is wearing Western clothes. Not even one person here is wearing garments created by an Indian designer (pointing out to media people). So where is the hub?

What kind of obstacles did you face in redefining the art of draping in India.

Firstly, I didn’t have an eye for draping. It was difficult in the initial years as I did not have a background in fashion. The biggest obstacle we faced was that we did not have technically qualified people. As people draped fabric on their own to technically recreate it was difficult. Now, we are getting trained designers and technical people and they help me translate our vision and take draping to greater heights. And Bollywood is such a strong influence that people either want to become clone or they want to derive inspiration from them but have their own individual style. We were lucky as we had space to make a store; some finances and backing. We were unusually lucky.

Each year a new cycle in fashion comes. In 2017, it is predicted that we will see inspiration from 1970s and 1980s

I hope not for a while; we had just got rid of them. Why do you want to see them? The truth of the matter is that except for disco dresses, I think the millennial which drive fashion have changed a lot. Everything has changed. As far as I am concerned I don’t want to go back. The reason being that our lifestyle is different, our fabrics are different, our needs are different.

You have an eye for detail...

Look at this carpet (points to a big-sized one hung on the wall). See the amount of detailing; it has so many jaalis, colours.

With pret coming into prominence and the concept of less is in, do you think tailor made couture will find few takers?

There are many takers for bridal fashion. Couture is for special occasions and for the rich. Then there is bridal ready to wear.

What do you do to stay relevant.

I keep an eye on culture and youth.

Has demonetisation led to decrease in sale as it is alleged that people do not pay the entire amount in white money?

So far there has been no affect. Initially, there was a bit of jhatka; people were shocked but our December sales are okay. We have not grown; we are same as last year.

Coming to your latest fascination for creating hand-knotted and hand-tuffed rugs following your association with Obeetee

Hand-knotted carpets takes years to make. This project was started in 2013. It is an incredible technique of silk and wool. There is also fine chikankari of Lucknow. It is a new craft which expresses in a new way. It doesn’t pretend to be juicy couture. It was a new medium; a labour of love for both sides.