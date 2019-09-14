Weaving avian influences

When Vijayalakshmi Nachiar, the founder of sustainable fashion brand Ethicus, sent the lookbook of her latest collection of cotton saris ahead of her exhibition in the city, the wonderful job she has done as the in-house designer was evident in a glance. Matching the colours and styles in the fashion world with the colours of winged visitors in the backyard of her house in Pollachi, she has introduced a new series called Crossroads. The collection was on display in the city over the last weekend.

Whether one picked up a piece or not that cost ₹6,000 upward is immaterial. Her exhibition at the Urban Spice Gallery was art and fashion rolled into one. “It is called mindful fashion”, she says. To every visitor who cares about heritage and values craftsmanship, there is a learning.

Vijayalakshmi is known for championing handcrafted organic cotton with traditional Ajrakh, bandhani and chikankari weaves. But not many knew that in the tenth year of her company, she pursued a course in ornithology from Bombay Natural History Society. “I joined on a friend’s suggestion but had no clue how a course on birds would help a designer like me,” she says. That was till she started observing birds, their vibrant colours, and innumerable shades. “They have some of the best colour pairings and proportions,” she says and adds, “some colour palettes you would never think of combining otherwise!”

The colourful plumes fuelled her imagination and the next thing she knew was she was working on colour combinations to create timeless fashion on her sought-after soft cottons. She came up with the name Crossroads because it is a collection that draws inspiration from lines, angles and blocks of the famous Madras checks and incorporates colours of birds.

Vijayalakshmi says she was obsessed trying out traditional Madras checks in various colour options such as powder pink, slate grey, mustard yellow and light brown of the Common Rose Finch, the neon green and pink of the Rose Ringed Parakeet or the forest green, lime and black of the India Pitta and many more till each combination came out well enhancing the value of the sari. And what excites her is she has turned into an amateur birder constantly spotting and identifying birds inside the campus of her Ethicus office and home. Vijayalakshmi aims to keep the jacquard loom saris simple so that the colours remain in focus and do all the talking. “Where else would you see an earthy brown sitting pretty with shimmering slate grey unless you have seen and appreciated the colours that the Red Spurfowl carries with pride?” she asks. Her brand of saris appeal to the younger generation. From boardroom, festive, to office wear, the saris handwoven in organic cotton, are a nod to the birds of Coimbatore and play with their vibrant colours.

Vijayalakshmi, along with her husband Mani Chinnaswamy, a third generation ginner, help people make an ecological choice with their farm-to-fashion label. Each Ethicus sari carries a tag with information about where and how the cotton was grown, the photo and name of the weaver and the time taken to weave it. The couple works with nearly 1000 farmers and 100 weavers to create the beautifully-designed clothing that drape gracefully.

“When you see, wear and feel a sari, you carry a slice of heritage,” says Vijayalakshmi