Explore Puducherry’s hidden gems beyond beaches and cafes

The coastal town of Puducherry, often dubbed the Paris of the East, sees a huge influx of tourists on a weekly basis. The yellow and white buildings of French colonial architecture, artisanal cafés, and serene beaches, act as the perfect backdrop for one to break away from the monotony of life.

The essence of this quaint town lies in its heritage, and what better excuse than the 10th edition of the Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF) to do a deep dive.

The current edition of the festival will see a range of activities including a birdwatching and cycling tour, exhibition of handicrafts, photography exhibition, boat ride through the mangrove forests, culinary trail exploring the local food, heritage walks, street plays and dance performances.

“The wonderful ladies who had started the festival 10 years ago have taken a step back, and this is the year of a transition. The baton is being handed over to a younger generation of volunteer-organisers” says Veda Aggarwal, one of the coordinators.

PHF celebrates the character of the town. The idea came from the tragic collapse of the Marie building (Town Hall) of Puducherry on November 29, 2014. Originally erected in 1870, the building housed the offices for the Mayor of Pondicherry.

The collapse sparked the realisation for the urgent need to preserve the heritage of Puducherry. This prompted the formation of a civil society group known as People for Pondicherry’s Heritage (PPH), which then led to the conception of PHF.

The inaugural festival took place in 2015 with an aim to draw attention to Puducherry’s architectural legacy, its spiritual and intangible heritage. Since then, the festival has become an annual event, organised jointly by PPH, INTACH Pondicherry, and PondyCAN.

“We do not have any sponsors or funding. The organisers are putting in their time and effort,” Veda says, adding that some events will be free while others will have a registration fee.

The main objectives of the PHF are to foster a strong local identity, showcase the town’s diversity to visitors, and provide a forum for experts to discuss preservation strategies. Puducherry’s architectural blend of European and Tamil styles, poses unique challenges for preservation efforts, as both Government and private buildings contribute to its heritage.

The Pondicherry Heritage Festival is on till March 3. For details on events and registrations, log on to pondicherryheritagefestival.in

