Adding novelty to Christmas decor

The city is enveloped in star dust, as Christmas is around the corner. Red, green and gold are the season’s colours. To be in tune with the festival colours, Gifty Bright Devasia has come out with a range of products for your home that brings the freshness of Nature inside the house.

Gifty Bright Devasia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“During a Christmas shopping session I realised that all the decor on sale were the same as those that were available during my childhood,” says 28-year old Gifty, a former student of fine arts.

A yearning to usher in a change motivated her to try her hand at creating decorations. She utilised left-over products such as crochet yarn and paper flowers from her earlier designing ventures to design the decor. “I also used left-over pieces of wood available at wood mills, which could not be put to any use,” she says.

A Christmas trinket by Gifty | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“We made berries using clay and then painted them. In this way, they’ll last longer than products made of thermocol, the paint of which might peel off [within a short time],” says Gifty. Natural grass, flowers and pine cones are her raw materials. Dried and painted, the pretty decorations, she insists, would last for more than six years.

Christmas trinket by Gifty | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Except for the pine leaves, all her products are hand-made and involve an extensive process of cutting, filing, moulding, drying and painting. According to Gifty, it took her a week to make 70 articles that she presented at an exhibition.

If you are not a fan of mass-produced, look-alike products, then there is a reason to rejoice. She added a distinctive touch by embellishing decor such as wreaths and hollies with a work in jute or a dash of glitter.

A Christmas trinket made by Gifty | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Candles and candle sticks embellished with pine motifs, elaborate arrangements with berries, pine leaves, pine cones and even roses are some of her creations.

Contact: 7411132240

Decor at your doorstep

Racks in the city’s departmental stores are brimming with eye-catching Christmas trinkets. However, once you get home and put it all in place, it somehow loses all the shine! Well, not any more. Sabu John K. is the man for you. He comes home to arrange the Christmas decor at your house, making sure that your trinkets look as pretty in your house as on the shelves! Too lazy to dismantle your Christmas tree? He’ll do that too. He’ll even purchase Christmas trinkets for you, which he reportedly purchases from Bangalore.

Sabu John K. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A florist, Sabu has been in the designing field for long, but it has only been three years since he ventured into Christmas decorations. Now, he gets orders from homes, hotels and offices.

“I usually get requests to set up Christmas trees, arrange candle stands and decorate walls. Some of the customers ask for fresh flower arrangements too,” says 50-year-old Sabu. Sabu uses conventional trinkets such as balls and bells to decorate the trees. “One time, a customer wanted Christmas symbols in all the rooms, even bathrooms! So I used wall hangings like wreaths in some rooms and table-top candle arrangements in others,” he says.

While arranging candles, Sabu lets his creative instincts run free, looking to leave a distinct mark. He starts by choosing the colour of the candles, which is usually red or blue and then chooses small knick-knacks to match the colour theme. Pine cones, fresh flowers, satin flowers and pine leaves are placed at the base of the candle. Customers also like to adorn the candles with satin ribbons, on which Sabu uses small designs in gold. If the candlesticks are long enough, he even pierces miniature angel figurines into it! Sabu designs the candlesticks himself and if you already possess one, then he shall make intricate designs on that and paint it in beautiful golden shades.

A candlestand arrangement made by Sabu John K. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Sabu would rather make his own designs than adhere to designs which customers come up with. “It gives me more space for creativity,” he says.

Sabu charges about approximately ₹3,000 for his work. Contact:

9249798390.