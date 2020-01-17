Entrepreneurs and environmentalists come up with a range of eco-friendly products at an exhibition-cum-sale

‘Suchithwa Sangamam’ at Sooryakanthi Grounds displays several alternatives to singe-use plastic that has been banned by the Kerala State government. The exhibition showcases a wide range of products by entrepreneurs from the State and other States too.

Ignited minds

Papla, a brand run by Devakumar Narayanan and his wife, Saranya SV, has products made of arecanut leaf sheaths (paala in Malayalam). Engineers in the UAE, they relocated to the State to start the venture, which they say is an attempt to reduce the use of “paper and plastic”. And therefore the name Papla, coined from paper and plastic.

Devakumar Narayanan and wife, Saranya SV | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Based at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district, areca was a natural choice for the duo because the region has large-scale arecanut cultivation. “While living in the UAE, we found that areca products are in demand. So when it came to starting something of our own, we decided to work with areca,” Devakumar says. Saranya adds that through Papla, they are able to generate income for several women in the neighbourhood. The products, most of them customised, are exported. “Domestic demand is picking up. Besides tableware, we have badges, canvas board and the traditional areca sheath hat once used by farmers working in the paddy fields,” they say.

Nithin Raj and Harsha Puthussery from Kozhikode chucked their jobs to open their start-up, Iraaloom, which sells cotton and paper shopping bags, utility bags, booklets, files and customised eco-friendly gifts. “We decided to do something on our own that is eco-friendly. We are also empowering women by making them a part of this initiative,” Nithinexplains.

Also grabbing eyeballs at the fair are a group of students of University College of Engineering, Karyavattam. They make catchy designs on used bottles and turn them into works of art. “We either sell them on online platforms or distribute among our friends,” says Fidha Abdul Kader, a student.

Innovative products

Paper straws aren’t the only alternative to plastic straws, proves Bengaluru-based Evlogia, which has stocked organic straws made from palm leaves. “The leaves become brittle when they are dry. So they are put through chemical-free processing,” says Joshy John, operations manager of the brand, Leafy Organic Straws. The product is available in different sizes and varieties. “Currently our focus is on export. However, we’ve got enquiries from the local market and have already provided straws to a couple of restaurants in Varkala,” he adds.

Shijo Joy, Abhijith A and Ajith S, pursuing their post graduation in environmental science at Mahatma Gandhi University, have showcased straws made of “invasive grass species”, commonly known as ‘potha’ or fountain grass, which belong to Pennisetum grass family.

“They grow in abundance near railway tracks and are mostly burnt or destroyed. But we found that once cleaned of all impurities and fungi, they can be used as straws,” says Shijo.

Products made of bamboo, plantain fibre and screw pine, cassava bags and containers made of corn starch, and seed pens have also been exhibited.

Upcycling mode

Grameena Padana Kendram, Karakulam, has a stall where cloth or saris brought in by customers are turned into attractive bags. “We teach them how to tailor bags. Kids’ dresses can also be upcycled into colourful bags,” says V Sreekantan, coordinator of the Kendram, a rural study centre of Karakulam Grama Panchayat.

Purses made from tailoring waste | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Radha Gomathy’s collection of upcycled bags made from tailoring waste and export furnishing pieces is another treat. Products by Bhagidhari, an “eco group” include multi-purpose bags in cotton and jute in mindboggling designs and colours.

Going creative

Craftsman and sculptor John Baby makes toys using coconut leaf fronds.... bird, fish, snake, chameleon, hat, grasshopper…. “Creating something for children is not child’s play,” says John, who will hold workshops at the venue. Coconut shells turn into amazing creations at the hands of artisans of Thirunelveli-based Kavin art gallery. Jewellery, pendants, candle stands, name plates, kitchen ware.... have been showcased at the stall.

Biogas plants, compost gardens, sanitary napkin incinerators and plastic-shredding machines have been exhibited. The exhibition, organised by Haritha Keralam Mission, Local Self-government Department, and the Suchitwa Mission, ends on January 22. Time: 10 am to 9.30 pm.