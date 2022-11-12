Entrepreneurs from Thiruvananthapuram find a steady clientele for their handmade hair accessories

Some hair accessories from The Bow Story run by Sanjana J S | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When Kottayam-based Asha Varghese, a mother of three, was looking around for interesting hair accessories for her twin girls, Sarah and Bella, Instagram helped her out. She came across Sanjana JS’ online store for handmade hair accessories, The Bow Story. “I have been her client for nearly two years now. I even ordered colour-coordinated floral accessories such as tiaras and pin clips for my family members for a wedding,” says Asha. Sanjana is one of the entrepreneurs in Thiruvananthapuram who make bespoke hair accessories for customers of all ages.

Sanjana JS with her daughter Nainika | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Character-themed hairbows such as Snow white or Little Mermaid, mother-daughter combo sets in the same colour or theme, birthday and party specials, tiaras for weddings, floral headpieces, frilled bows... one is spoilt for choice while surfing through the social media pages of these entrepreneurs.

Serendipity and an innate skill for craft and colour helped these entrepreneurs win customers. When Sanjana found it difficult to buy hair accessories for her six-month-old daughter during the pandemic-induced lockdown, she turned to her flair for craft to make some accessories at home. YouTube tutorials came to her rescue to fine-tune her skills. “As word got around, friends and family wanted me to make it for them as well,” says 27-year-old Sanjana, a resident of Nettayam. Thus was born The Bow Story (@the_bow_story) in 2020.

Hair accessories from Rui run by Nazreen Najeeb | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nazreen Najeeb also turned entrepreneur during the lockdown. An alumnus of National Institute of Fashion Technology, she was working with a boutique in Kottayam. After quitting her job in December 2020, she launched Rui (@rui.cares) in January 2021.

Nazreen Najeeb, who runs Rui | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Meanwhile, Sreedevi’s store, My Little Bow Shop (@mylittlebowshop_bysreedevi) is an offshoot of her online store for jewellery and accessories, Tempting Factors By Sreedevi, launched four years ago. “Some of my regular customers used to ask if I had accessories for kids. That’s what made me launch my brand this January,” says Sreedevi, 27.

While a major chunk of their business is via Instagram or Facebook, these entrepreneurs are also regulars at sales and exhibitions in the city. Products are imaginative and include hair bands, bows, clips, scrunchies, tiaras, wraps and crowns in myriad designs and colour combinations.

Sreedevi G Nair | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While Sanjana and Sreedevi come up with customised products, 27-year-old Nazreen, a former lecturer, has a stock of hand-embroidered scrunchie ribbons, pinwheel bows, headbands, sailor bows, and bunny bows. “I have been doing bridal wear with hand embroidery and so I incorporated that in the accessories,” says Nazreen, adding, “We have a collection with tie-and-dye fabric, and even one made with turmeric and tea in the tie-and-dye method.”

Scrunchies from the brand, My Little Bow Shop | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All of them ship the accessories across India. Rates start from ₹50 per piece. Leather, soft nylon and elastic are also used to make accessories. Pearls, beads, flowers, stars, charms, etc are used as embellishments.