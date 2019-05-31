Barney is back

Enid Blyton wrote the Barney mysteries, a set of six books, between 1949 and 1959. The books are also called the R Mysteries as each of the titles begin with an R — from the first, The Rockingdown Mystery to the last one The Ragamuffin Mystery. The books feature siblings, Roger and Diana Lynton, their cousin, the irrepressible Snubby, his crazy spaniel, Loony and the circus boy Barney. The children solve mysteries featuring everything from smugglers to spy rings.

In the first four books, Barney is in search of his father, who was a Shakespearean actor. He reads Shakespeare in the hope of finding out more about his father and names his monkey, Miranda, from The Tempest! Barney’s mother was in the circus and ran away from his father after only three months of their marriage. In the fourth book, The Rubadub Mystery, Barney meets Dummy who knew his mum, Tessie, and gives him clues to find his father.

The R Mysteries share similarities with Blyton’s Adventure series written between 1944 and 1955. The set of eight books feature two pairs of siblings, Philip and Dinah Mannering whose father is no more and Jack and Lucy Ann Trent who are orphans. Jack has a talkative parrot Kiki, while Philip loves all kinds of animals and picks up different pets in each adventure from snakes and lizards to the comical puffins, much to Dinah’s dismay. Both the series looks at the creation of new families after the destruction wreaked by World War II.

Bill Smugs is a surrogate parent who marries Philip and Dinah’s mum in The Ship of Adventure to form a family. Barney finds his father and whole family at the end of The Rubadub Mystery. In the book that follows, The Rat-a-tat Mystery, Snubby wonders if Barney would have changed, he doesn’t, and in that sameness Blyton offers the stability of pre-War Britain where everyone “knew their place.”

If sociological studies are not your thing, you could read the books for the joy of buttery scones and sausages while secure in the thought that nothing very awful happens to any of the children apart from perhaps getting locked up in a tower.

Hachette has reprinted the books with cover illustrations by Melbourne-based artist Lavanya Naidu. Talking of the inspiration for the illustration, Lavanya says, “I had a staple diet of Enid Blyton books as a child and that was certainly an inspiration for the Barney mystery books. I remember the beautiful cover illustrations done in water colour and inks and wanting to recreate them in my drawing book.”

Lavanya says her favourite was The Naughtiest Girl series and Secret Seven. “I was especially fond of the latter. A group of kid detectives secretly meeting up in their shed (the snacks and treats they brought with them were glorious!) to solve local mysteries, I imagine every kid wanted to be a part of something like that!”