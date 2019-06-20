Technopark employees get vocal on food served on campus

It was in the first week of January this year that Technopark had an outbreak of food poisoning. Over a 100 people fell ill following which an inspection was held at various food joints and hotels inside and outside the IT hub. A medical team conducted a camp inside the campus to distribute ORS packets to affected employees. But the root cause of the situation couldn’t be ascertained.

A month later, a techie found a worm in the “chicken tikka and dry cauliflower dish” he had ordered from a restaurant in Nila building. Although he “brought it to the notice of the restaurant and my post went viral on Facebook”, the outlet continued to function. Two weeks ago, another employee found a used bandage in the biriyani he had ordered from the same restaurant, following which it was closed down. In between, a restaurant outside Technopark had to down its shutters when several techies and staff members of the hotel fell ill after consuming contaminated water.

“There seems to be no end in sight for the issue. We have a scenario where a repeat offender continues to do business,” says Arun Janardanan, working with an MNC, pointing to complaints raised against the hotel chain earlier. Arun adds, “I regularly had breakfast from this restaurant until the recent incident came up. When the campus had a viral diarrhoea outbreak in January, I was hospitalised for a few days. I continued to have food from the same place because I had no other option. My duty starts at 7 am and I had to depend on this eatery. However, now I am looking at other options,” he says.

The employees are so infuriated by the scenario that they are giving vent to their anger on social media. Anjana Gopinath of IBS shares her angst on Facebook, saying that the restaurant has “successfully been serving us worms, bugs, burnt food, nuts and bolts and what not!” She adds, “The restaurant management posted an apology citing serious lapse on their part and be considerate towards the families of the employees. Apparently they have got clearance from the Corporation and have appointed a consultant for hygiene audit. We can’t understand how they managed to obtain the clearance,” says Anjana. On several WhatsApp groups, some employees have hinted at protesting in front of the restaurant if they reopen it. The same group runs outlets in other buildings on the campus.

According to the employees, the restaurant has a monopoly since it is an old-timer of the IT hub and is taking advantage of the fact that there aren’t many food joints in Nila. “Nila, one of the oldest buildings, has space for just four food outlets, of which only two are functioning now and one of them is the culprit. A sizeable population of the employees in the offices functioning in Nila depend on them, irrespective of the quality of food,” says a techie working in the same building.

Now many employees bring food from home or depend on hotels outside the campus. Others have turned to pantry facilities on their respective office premises.

“Options are limited in our pantry, but there is no other go. We also depend on food delivery apps. But the problem is that delivery boys are not allowed inside the campus and we have to go out to collect the parcels. Earlier, Kudumbasree women used to provide food packets in offices, but that was stopped citing several reasons,” says Pradeep Kumar.

However, the employees are divided in their opinion about allowing food delivery apps to do business inside the IT park. While one section argue that it would solve the problem, the opposing view is that it would hit the business of food courts functioning in various buildings inside the park. “These food joints pay hefty amount as rent. Also, how can you assure that the food the apps deliver is safe to eat?” says an employee.

Meanwhile, both the management and employees are worried that the incidents are affecting the image of Technopark. As a concrete solution seems far away, several employees’ forums have put forward guidelines to avert such situations in future. Prathidhwani, for instance, has collated suggestions from the employees to ensure safe and hygienic food inside Technopark.

They have asked for inspections on a monthly basis in all restaurants by the park’s internal food committee and at regular intervals by the Corporation. Open kitchen, CCTV cameras, a public platform to rate restaurants, food safety audit, strict action against offenders and installation of water filters are among the suggestions.

“It’s high time the Technopark management took a strong stand against the offenders. It should have the power to cancel their licence. An internal food committee can do a lot in improving the situation,” says a techie.

