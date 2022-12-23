  1. EPaper
A zero-waste gift packaging guide for Christmas and New Year

Fabric bows, plantable bags and jute boxes. Eco packaging options for the gifting season ahead

December 23, 2022 12:46 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Shreya Banerjee
Furoshikli wraps by Aeshaane

Furoshikli wraps by Aeshaane | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Furoshikli wraps by Aeshaane

At Aeshaane, all the remains of yesterday are taken and turned in into art, literally and figuratively. The retail store believes in sustainable and eco friendly ways of repurposing their products and their packaging.

Known for their kimonos, scarves and accessories, the brand utilises the leftover fabric to package gifts. Founder Neesha Amrish says she follows the Furoshiki. technique, the Japanese way of wrapping presents in reusable cloth.”

Furoshikli wraps by Aeshaane

Furoshikli wraps by Aeshaane | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We use scrap fabric to package gifts, and tie it up so it looks very aesthetic. Also, the little piece of fabric can be saved and used as a little neck tie,“ she adds. U pwards of 1,500 on aeshaane.com

Seed paper bags by Prakruthi Pulpart

The start up with an all-women workforce is led by Ratheesh S, who crafts seed paper bags (₹15), gift tags (₹199 for a pack of 50), plantable pens (pack of 5 for ₹85), pencils (pack of 10 for ₹80), and more. For Christmas, the brand has bangs and wrapping paper with festive motifs such as the Christmas tree, bells, stars and more. prakruthipaperbags.in

Eco-packaging by Prakruthi Pulpart

Eco-packaging by Prakruthi Pulpart | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jute boxes by Handcrafted by Esha

For founder Esha Mittal, the way one gifts and packages a product says a lot about the thought you have put behind the gift. “I use biodegradable and sustainable packaging such as recycled and handmade paper, cotton cloth, and jute,” says Esha.

A creation by Esha Mittal

A creation by Esha Mittal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She explains how she offers creative solutions using dried flowers and leaves, fresh flowers, wooden beads, fabric scrap embellishments, and even spices from the kitchen. “I also craft paper products like greeting cards, boxes, small albums and mini scrapbooks. All orders can be customised and tailor-made according to the client’s requirement, themes and number of pictures,” she says. Gift wrapping starts upwards of ₹200. @handcrafted_by_esha on Instagram.

