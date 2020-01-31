Man of the hour: Dr. B.V. Doshi

Over seven decades, Dr. B.V. Doshi has consistently searched for the relevance of architecture in a fast-changing social context. The first architect to have received the Padma Bhushan, it is interesting to look back at his journey that began with Le Corbusier in Paris in the early 1950s and unfolded in the city of Ahmedabad. The nonagenarian’s oeuvre, philosophy and projects reflect the changing aspirations that evolved as India attained independence and how these continue to resonate in contemporary times.

Excerpts from a conversation with the architect.

Kamala House | Photo Credit: VSF

Architecture and the environment

I am always grateful for the recognition one receives in life; it is unexpected, yet reminds us of our responsibilities as architects. The Padma Bhushan is a recognition, of architecture as a profession, and the role it plays in society and the environment.

When we use the term ‘architecture’, we really mean the creation of an environment in response to a lifestyle. It reflects the quality of life in different contexts — towns, cities, villages and surrounding regions. This means that we have to be more conscious of the environment we live in. Do we realise that the pollution, expansion and chaos in our habitats need to be reduced? Likewise, in architectural education, we need to become more conscious of the environment. If graduating architects are socially, culturally and ethically aware, their concern will have a positive impact on society and the practice at large.

On collaborations

If we are to look at India over the next 20 years, we need to ask ourselves if we are exploring balanced development, as a joint partnership between government, architects and civic society, and we need to look at how we can achieve this.

Such a collaboration could holistically look at the environment, new ways of working, and lifestyles. It could evolve into a high standard of habitat design that is socially, climatically and environmentally sustainable.

If this can be achieved, we can hope for a new beginning in the next two decades, with government recognition and support to the architecture fraternity.

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: VSF

Architectural education

Institutions of architecture have an important role in decision-making, planning and development. We need to imagine and create modern, contemporary habitats that respond to the aspirations of society.

This was the intention behind establishing the School of Architecture in Ahmedabad. The role of architects needs to be seen like that of doctors, responsible for public health and social welfare. Those who participate in habitat-building have a responsibility.

Heritage and development

During a visit to Italy several years ago, I recall how the government there collaborated with local architects to improve a historic neighbourhood. Focussing on the significance of ethnic and cultural values, at each stage of the heritage zone’s redevelopment, the local government constantly consulted architects before making any changes. They also discussed the various issues and concerns with the team before changing land-use bylaws and regulations. Architects were also consulted before authorities intervened in existing heritage settlements.

This is the reason why Italy, even as it develops today, continues to value its heritage. This vision has also had an influence on the educational system, as students and faculty are aware of history, heritage and growth, with respect for the environment. Each individual becomes a shareholder and has a deep sense of belonging to protect the surrounding habitat.

Sangath Architect’s Studio | Photo Credit: VSF

The nature of change

What is the kind of change we desire in society? Change needs to value our heritage. The recognition [with the Padma Bhushan] of the architect’s role in the welfare of society marks a new beginning. It is a tool to initiate sensitive changes in society and improve the quality of life. It is an important moment in history to discuss how change can take place in a balanced and holistic manner.

Durganand Balsavar heads the Saveetha College of Architecture and Design, Chennai