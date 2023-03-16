March 16, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Ridit Srimal is a source of joy to his parents. As the 12-year-old puts together his swimwear collection, his eagerness is palpable. He is set to participate in a swimming competition at the Down Syndrome National Games. to be held in Hyderabad.

This three-day sports meet for persons with Down syndrome was conceptualised by Rekha Ramachandran, founder of the Down Syndrome Federation of India (DSFI) in collaboration with Nayi Disha and Parents Association of Down Syndrome (PADSH, Hyderabad).

From March 17 to 23 the sports meet will have events such as swimming, roller skating, shot put and athletics.

“Sports help address the concern with physical health in persons with Down syndrome. It is Rekha’s idea to hold national games to coincide with the World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 and also provide a platform to showcase their sporting skills,” says Suhani Tanna, manager of Nayi Disha Resource Centre in Hyderabad. Special Olympics held once in two years does provide a platform for persons with different disabilities but such sporting platforms are needed to create more opportunities and this Down Syndrome National Games hopes to fill the gap and bring in awareness.

The DFSI sports meet aims to provide a platform for around 100 registered participants from across India to boost their morale and help progress to the next level in their chosen sporting field.

The event holds out a ray of hope for the parents. Says Ridit’s mother Rakhi Srimal, “Initially we had trouble accepting his physical shortcomings, but now he is a source of tremendous joy to us and no different from our other two kids. ”

Vankayalapati Ravi and Sowjanya are proud parents of 10-year-old V Chinmay Chowdary who is participating in athletics. “He has an affectionate smile and makes everyone happy with his actions,” says Sowjanya.

Doctors and an ambulance from Fernandez Child Developmental Center will be on standby during the event, in case fo an eventuality.

The inauguration on March 17, the sportsmeet on March 18 and 19 will be held at RRC Sports ground, Secunderabad; Entry: free .