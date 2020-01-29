Pardon the challenge

If you are watching and admiring celebrities jumping onto the #DollyPartonChallenge, don’t miss the challenge taken up by pet owners, especially of cats and dogs. The Dolly Parton challenge went viral last week when country singer Dolly Parton posted a photo compilation of four ‘versions’ of herself to her Instagram account on her 74th birthday on January 19.

The compilation included her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder look. Her Instagram post went with a caption ‘Get you a woman who can do it all’. The LinkedIn Dolly looked super profesh in a fitted, checked blazer, while Tinder Dolly was dressed up in a super-sexy Playboy costume. The challenge became viral with celebrities Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith joining for fun. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold too posted compilations of their photos.At the time of writing this, the trending hashtag brings up around 83,000 posts on Instagram alone; and the challenge has also migrated to Facebook, Reddit and Twitter.

Then, just as the challenge was fading out, dog lovers jumped in with their own version, posting photos of their pets with four different looks. For LinkedIn, the photos being shared tend to be more professional and business-like. For Facebook, the images are more family-friendly and upbeat. The Instagram images are posed, highly styled, and bright. The Tinder images are the most hysterical, being flirty and representing dogs looking for love. Among the compilations posted by pet owners, it is the Tinder look that makes most followers go ‘Awwww.’