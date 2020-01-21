Doggo in a cape: Have you met these superhero animals?

Raghavi and Candy are the poster girls for April. One of them sports a Mask of Zorro-inspired eye mask. Once abandoned and injured, the donkeys now spend much of their time joyfully grazing in a field. Meanwhile Mia, the face for the month of July, wears a Roman centurion’s helmet and a badge that proudly reads GOAT. A rescued animal, she was discovered running on the busy roads of Chennai, trying to escape a butcher.

The BMAD Calendar 2020 introduces you to a bunch of other such animals that were found injured, abandoned or had to be rescued. They are all besties living together at the BMAD (Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary) shelter in Besant Nagar, and starring in the calendar as superheroes.

This annual calendar is the brainchild of siblings Shravan (animal rights activist and wildlife rescuer) and Shantanu Krishnan (a professional photographer, who shot the pictures). The first edition was launched in 2018. The calendar has been designed by Ranjani Ramakrishnan, a long-time volunteer. The animals are all portrayed as superheroes, some with Superman-esque capes or Wonder Woman-like crowns.

Other than dogs, there are cats, a pony, a goat, and a monkey. Each animal has a story.

Take, for example, Sundari, the monkey who was in a state of shock when rescued from a railway station.

“Even after her recovery, she seemed lonely and sad. While we were wondering how to keep her cheerful, she found her way around and made friends with the pups in BMAD. She plays with them, eats with them and sleeps with them. They also love to have her in their midst and it’s wonderful to see her with them,” says Shravan.

Also among the survivors is Veer, a dog who was found with half his face eaten by maggots. He was cleaned up and the team wanted to see if he would be able to survive. He did, and how! Today, he is on the calendar in a Flash T-shirt. His snout may be affected, but that did not take away his ability to love. Of the 12 animals in the calendar, Furry (an abandoned terrier cross) got adopted. All the others are at the shelter.

The BMAD calendar is priced at ₹500 and can be bought at Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary. It can also be couriered at an extra cost.