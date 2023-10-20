Documentary on chenda maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty to be released

October 20, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Mattannur Baani, a documentary based on the life and legacy of chenda maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty, will be released on October 22. Produced by Sarvamangala Foundation and presented by the World Music Festival, the 51-minute documentary explores Sankarankutty’s enduring relationship with the chenda.

It delves into his early years of growing up in Mattannur in Kannur district and traces his days playing the chenda for Kathakali performances and his brief tryst with teaching, as a chenda instructor in the Kathakali department at the Vellinezhi Government High School.

Filmmaker Shruthy Sharanyam, who recently won the State Award for best director (female) in the Women/Transgender category for her film B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, captures the artiste’s journey and his unrelenting passion for chenda.

Musician Sudeep Palanad, who came up with the idea of the documentary, says: “He (Mattannur Sankarankutty) explored the potential of chenda and approached it musically; the way he has created his own identity in thayambaka is remarkable.” Sudeep has handled the music and sound direction.

Thayambaka is a solo chenda performance and Sankarankutty is celebrated for builging his own repertoire by fusing elements from the Malamakkavu and Pallavur percussion styles, which are two prominent schools of Thayambaka. “Sankarankutty is credited with evolving the ‘Atanthakooru’ style of thayambaka. We have tried to tell his life story in the format of the gradual progression of thayambaka,” adds Sudeep.

Sankarankutty, the current chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, and a Padmashri awardee, is among the maestros from Kerala who elevated the chenda’s potential — from a humble instrument played on the temple premises to a high profile percussion instrument. “He made the thayambaka a visual spectacle. He enjoys celebrity status today, his performance draws huge crowds,” says Sudeep.

The documentary, which took over two years to complete, has Sudeep Elamon and Shyamaprakash as cinematographers. Produced by Rakhi Ajay under the banner of Sarvamangala Productions, Suhail Saay Muhammad has edited the film. Colour grading is by Rashim Ahmed. Poster design is by Manoj Ramamangalam.

The documentary will be premiered at Sangeetha Naataka Akademi hall, Thrissur, on October 22 at 10 am.