Check out some of the adventure zones in and around Thiruvananthapuram district

Get off that beaten path and indulge in activities that are completely out of the ordinary. Give free rein to that adventurous streak in you while you explore these well-known places in and around the capital district that promise an adrenaline rush

Poovar

What’s in store: Ride a country boat, walk along a winding bridge and step into Gogo Land Resort & Adventure Sports that has an adventure playground. There are currently 16 activities available at the resort, with plans afoot to add more to the list. Buckle up and kick up some dust on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or get set to defy gravity on the human gyro 360. A piece of advice, eat light if you plan to enter the latter. If crawling into a giant hamster-shaped ball and being rolled around sounds like your cup of tea, try body or water zorbing. Test your mountaineering skills at a climbing wall or your superhuman strength in a Sumo suit with your opponent. End your day with a rain dance. Cruises on country boats through mangroves and bird watching are other options.

Budget factor: The resort has various day packages that begin from ₹950 plus taxes.

Checklist: As there are several boat clubs offering rides, take your time to hunt for the best deal. Also, make sure they have life jackets on board.

Water zorbing | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Pattom

Bunker Games

What’s in store: It has both indoor and outdoor activities. Come in a group if you plan to spend your day in the sun as it is all about teamwork. For the testosterone-fuelled game of paint-balling, break into two teams of up to five members and have a ball eliminating your opponents with pellets of paint. Charges depend on the number of pellets used. Though there is limited space for gaming action, the obstacles make it a fun affair. Those who prefer a medieval style of warfare can battle it out ‘old school warrior style’ with bows and ‘safe’ arrows. Confident about your aim? Then, keep your eye on the target, wield an axe and aim for the bull’s eye. But be careful not to drop the axe on your foot though. Want something less dicey but equally exciting? Try a round of darts. Bunker Games is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Budget factor: ₹300 to ₹500

Checklist: Wear old clothes when you indulge in paintballing

Paintballing | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kovalam

What’s in store: Learn to ride the waves with Kovalam Surf Club, one of the oldest surf clubs in Kerala. Although the club is focussed on providing free training to youngsters staying in and around Kovalam, regular classes are held for those interested in learning surfing. For those seeking one-on-one sessions, the charges are ₹1,500, while others coming in groups of four or more can learn surfing for ₹1,000 per person.

Activities offered by Bond Safari include paddling on a kayaking boat, driving an underwater scooter to explore the marine world, snorkelling and scuba diving. And, no, you don’t need to know how to swim to go snorkelling and scuba diving as trained instructors accompany you at all times. Parasailing is expected to be introduced later this year.

Budget factor: Prices range between ₹1,500 and ₹6,000 depending on your choice of activity

Checklist: Carry sunscreen and a change of clothes

Surfers at the Kovalam Surf Club | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Varkala

What’s in store:

Those seeking to experience what it feels like to fly like a bird, head for Varkala’s Helipad for tandem flying. The best times for paragliding from the cliffs of Varkala is from January to March. However, the activity is subject to wind conditions.

Surfing at Varkala | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Water sports are aplenty in Varkala. Go surfing. Test your body balance on a stand-up paddle board, wherein you stand on your board and use a paddle to propel yourself through the water or go kayaking. Although there are several companies offering various sporting activities on this beach, only a handful have trained instructors.

Budget factor: ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 (depending on one’s choice of activity)

Checklist: Carry sunscreen, a water bottle, change of clothes. Ensure you hire a licensed instructor.

Jatayupara

What’s in store: Aamir Khan came to Jatayupara during the shoot of his new film Laal Singh Chadha. A couple of days later, it was the turn of Prithviraj Sukumaran to come visiting as part of promotions for his film, Driving Licence.

Spread over 65 acres, Jatayu Earth’s Center, conceptualised by Rajiv Anchal, is the place to go to if you want an unmatched adrenaline rush. Trekking, rappelling, jummering, bouldering, chimney climbing, zip line, paint ball and archery are just some of the activities to choose from. Over the last eight years, more than 1 lakh trees found in the Western Ghats have been planted to green this once-barren hills.

Rappelling at Jatayupara | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Situated about 47 km from the city, Jatayupara in Kollam district, with its magnificent sculpture of the mythical eagle Jadayu from the Ramayana, has something for everyone and is also disabled- and senior-citizen friendly. Walk the pathway to the top that involves climbing 826 steps or ride a cable car to the summit while taking in the breathtaking view of the rocky landscape ensconced in greenery. Walk around the sculpture that is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 75 feet tall. Although work is still on at the Center, there are plenty of options to choose from once you reach the place.

Budget factor: ₹500 plus taxes per person for 14 activities with trained staff members helping you along.

Checklist: It is best to do your booking online to escape long queues. Wear comfortable clothes and play safe.

Contact: 9072588713

Mayyanad backwaters

What’s in store: Kayaking, canoeing, sand bar and mangrove exploration. Sixty-seven km away from the capital city is Mukkam, a slice of heaven that is sandwiched between a lake and a sea. Kayaking and canoeing start from 7 am onwards and all water-based activities are conducted under the supervision of trained personnel, says entrepreneur Dani Gorgon. The picturesque and clean beach is ideal for a picnic. Booking is mandatory.

Budget factor: Depending on the duration, cost varies between ₹800 and ₹2,000 for a family of three.

Checklist: Insist on life jackets. Give safety the highest priority.

Contact: 9446308815