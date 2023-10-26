district150 the new cultural space in Hyderabad

October 26, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Have you ever walked into an official meeting and stayed back to attend a cultural show? Or ending a meeting with gourmet food and drinks? Hyderabad’s district150 is the country’s first lifestyle-focused, hospitality-powered, multi-purpose meetings and events space. The space has the walls adorned with AI-generated art to go with the theme and space. Stylish yet ergonomic chairs and tables replace the boring office furniture and most importantly, natural light streams through the glass walls to illuminate the meeting space.

Apart from having several spaces to suit one’s meeting theme and number, district150 also houses an opera-style tiered hall for learning and development by day and theatre and cultural performances. There is also a media centre zone with its own podcast studio.

A venture by The Quorum, India’s first home-grown members-only lifestyle club rooted in culture and community, district150 aims to rewrite how people work, socialise, and engage. Spread across 35,000 sq. ft. in the Elixir Complex of Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City in Hitech city, district150 should not be confused with coworking spaces.

The name district150? draws inspiration from the theory posited by anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, informs Vivek Narain, CEO and founder of district150 and Quorum. “He believed that social cooperation and the ability to build stories was the key to the survival of homo sapiens; as long as everyone believes in the same fiction everyone follows the same rules.”

The brand features transformative spaces that double up as social and cultural infrastructure during non-work hours, and positions commercial buildings as new-age cultural hubs. Vivek says, “My concept of the space is if you have an event, bring it to us. We will not just provide the space but will curate it for you. With district150, my view is to reimagine work spaces as interactive, fluid and should also double up as a space where one can host a lunch meeting. We want to make the formal meeting less stressful. This space can be used for anything from curated programming, music performances, theatre, pop-ups and workshops.”

Vivek is particularly proud of the Dunbar Room — a 3,000-square feet pillar-less space that is equipped with “the best in breed AV tech and acoustics” Then there is an opera-style tiered hall, The Stage, and a more relaxed event space and The Cove, perfect for drinks and some sporting events.”

To facilitate socialisingdistrict150 also houses Zila, progressive restaurant that serves Indian cuisine with a modern twist; comfort food with a touch of discernment, evoking the joy of familiarity and nostalgia,” adds Vivek.