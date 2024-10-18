Disney’s new cruise set to sail in Singapore has Marvel and Pixar worlds onboard

Disney takes their characters seriously. So seriously that the captain of their first ever fleet of ships in Southeast Asia called Disney Adventure is Mickey Mouse. And on October 16 at the glitzy, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, he took on the role of a magician, wand in hand, to welcome a sea of influencers who thrust their phones onto his face for that money shot. All while the rest of the crew from Disney Adventure finally announced the date of the sail amid theatrics, experiential zones and live performances from Anna, Elsa and Spider-Man.

The ship, a destination in itself, will dock and sail in Singapore on three, four-day cruises from December 15, 2025. Bookings for the same will be open December 10, this year.

The launch event held by the Cruiseline was nothing short of a spectacle, speaking to the brand’s penchant for celebration and showmanship, as key members from the media giant revealed features of the ship that quite literally scream Disney. Think Tangled-themed rooms and Aladdin-inspired lounges, Broadway-scale live shows specially curated for the cruise, and gaming lounges and theme parks and toddler zones.

Onboard the cruise is also the Ironcycle test run, which is the longest rollercoaster at sea, measuring over 850 feet long featuring the latest tech of “Stark” Industries, part of Toy Story Place themed-area.

“What makes the Disney Adventure is special is that it is both the journey and the destination. From youth clubs and kids’ pools, splash areas and family lounges and arcade to encounters with your favourite characters, princesses and superheroes, there is something for everyone,” said Sarah Fox, VP and general manager for the cruise line’s Southeast Asian region. The ship is divided into seven immersive zones where beloved characters from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel come to life: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, Wayfinder Bay, Discovery Reef, Sanfransokyo and Town Square, and Marvel Landing.

Apart from the different themed-areas, a rundown of the accommodation on board led us to ocean-view rooms that can also be customised as a four-single bedroom for friends travelling together, and premium rooms overlooking the themed areas. Along with providing concierge services, a lounge inspired by Aladdin is what Lisa Picket, hotel director of Disney Cruiseline, is most excited about.

“With rotational dining, the guests will visit all the themed restaurants through their cruise. The guests will go through a character dining entertainment experience with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy,” says Daniel Cowan, senior manager, dining standards and service excellence.

Since the “ship is both the journey and the destination”, the 100-year legacy of Disney storytelling will reveal itself through live entertainment on-board, said Jenny Weinbloom, VP, Live Entertainment at Disney Signature Experiences. Every turn and corner is a call back to favourite and familiar characters. “At the heart of the ship is the Disney Imagination Garden stage, a state-of-the-art performance space with a three-deck high screen, that will be home to Avengers Assemble, an epic battle of Marvel superheroes and villains at sea,” says Jenny. A beloved character who will be making his Disney Cruiseline debut, is Deadpool.

Baymax Super Exercise Expo, an interactive family centric show, will channel Big Hero 6 to introduce a fitness-oriented interactive experience.

“Every guest will get the opportunity to experience two original Broadway-style productions. The first is Disney Seas the Adventure with cameos and songs from Frozen, Tangled, Finding Nemo, Hercules and more.” The second, Remember, an all new musical developed exclusively for Disney Adventure, will star the robot couple from Wall-E apart from the cameos.

The cruise hopes to be an entertainment pit stop that local Singaporeans and tourists can experience, while in Singapore. To that end, would on-land offerings be included in the itinerary? Sarah said to The Hindu, “What’s wonderful about the city is that there are so many tourism destinations already, whether it be Gardens by the Bay or Jewel Changi. While we will not integrate them into the itinerary, our travel trade will be able to customise the itinerary according to the guest’s needs. A fantastic part of us being here is the broader benefit to the travel industry community over all.”

This writer was in Singapore at the invitation of Disney Cruiseline