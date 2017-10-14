Go Northeast Life & Style

Desktop travel

Click to get the best of the Northeast

Four websites that let you make the most of the NE without getting off your seat - only until you book your tickets, of course.

Shop

Desktop travel

If you’re looking to whip up a delicacy from the region, get your ingredients from thenortheaststore.com. And if you want to sport traditional weaves in a contemporary way, be it on your shoes, clothes, bags, accessories or home decor, visit northeastproject.org.

Culinary trail

Desktop travel

Do you travel just to taste the various cuisines our country has to offer? Sign up for Greener Pastures’ eight-day-seven-night food trail: the online resource will help you plan a trip through Guwahati, Shillong, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga and Kohima. Visit thegreenerpastures.com.

Explore

Desktop travel

Don’t stress about your travel plans to the Northeast: India Trail offers planned holidays to Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, right from picking you up at the airport to curating unique experiences depending on your preferences. Log on to indiatrail.org.

Window to the NE

Desktop travel

Looking to learn about the people of the region? Visit rootsandleisure.com. It was started by three women from Nagaland, Amenla, Sungdi and Tiarenla, with the idea of connecting people across cultures through a common platform. Their mission is to promote local creators by spreading the word through their blog.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 6, 2020 10:29:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/desktop-travel/article19860199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY