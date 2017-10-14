Desktop travel

Four websites that let you make the most of the NE without getting off your seat - only until you book your tickets, of course.

Shop

If you’re looking to whip up a delicacy from the region, get your ingredients from thenortheaststore.com. And if you want to sport traditional weaves in a contemporary way, be it on your shoes, clothes, bags, accessories or home decor, visit northeastproject.org.

Culinary trail

Do you travel just to taste the various cuisines our country has to offer? Sign up for Greener Pastures’ eight-day-seven-night food trail: the online resource will help you plan a trip through Guwahati, Shillong, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga and Kohima. Visit thegreenerpastures.com.

Explore

Don’t stress about your travel plans to the Northeast: India Trail offers planned holidays to Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, right from picking you up at the airport to curating unique experiences depending on your preferences. Log on to indiatrail.org.

Window to the NE

Looking to learn about the people of the region? Visit rootsandleisure.com. It was started by three women from Nagaland, Amenla, Sungdi and Tiarenla, with the idea of connecting people across cultures through a common platform. Their mission is to promote local creators by spreading the word through their blog.