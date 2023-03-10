HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Designer Ranna Gill brings the essence of Lake Como to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Twenty-five years of Ranna Gill, and she still lets flowers do the talking in her garments. Ahead of her show at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, the designer gives us a sneak peek into her collection

March 10, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Priyadarshini Paitandy
Priyadarshini Paitandy
Casa dei Fiori celebrates flowers through vibrant prints, embroideries and elegant silhouettes

Casa dei Fiori celebrates flowers through vibrant prints, embroideries and elegant silhouettes

Ranna Gill’s love for all things floral is hardly a secret. Brimming with a wide variety of prints, primarily flowers and foliage, her new collection Casa dei Fiore, for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, resembles a moving vertical garden as models try out the garments before her show on March 12 in Mumbai.

“Flowers are full of life, love and femininity. Each flower is unique in its colour, shape and characteristics, much like every woman. Casa dei Fiori celebrates the gentle power of flowers through vibrant prints, embroideries and elegant silhouettes,” says Ranna.

A doyenne of fashion and fashion weeks, Ranna has been showcasing since the first-ever Lakme Fashion Week in 2000 in Delhi. “I showed non-stop for 16 years before taking a break for a couple of years when I had my children. Then I came back again,” says Ranna. So, now she is well-past the goosebumps stage and the only thing she feels before and during a show is a “sense of celebration”. “It is a joyous occasion, not just for me but for the entire design house,” she adds.

Ranna Gill

Ranna Gill

For the upcoming show, what she brings to the runway is her version of Lake Como, Italy. The designs took seed last October, when she visited Como with her husband. “It was the best four days we spent together,” she laughs, adding, “I just sat there and took in the landscape — the rolling hills, the plants, flowers, architecture....”

Once back, she thought about everything she witnessed there and it all spun out from there. “We started with the mood board, putting them up. We wanted to see the colours, the patterns, materials, how we play with the florals. It wasn’t hard. It came from my heart,” she says of the creative process.

The fabric, including brocade, linen and satin, is chosen depending on the print. It is a riot of prints, with 20 different ones transitioning onto an ivory and black base. “We have engineered a lot of florals. Instead of embroidery we are engineering patterns,” she says. And these find representation on jackets, sequinned gowns, maxi dresses, ballgown skirts, matching sets, and dresses.

Ranna’s eponymous label hits the quarter century mark this year. “We have stayed relevant through it all. We have managed that by coming out with some newness in the products,” says Ranna adding that her personal style — upbeat, classic, modern, feminine, contemporary — always finds its way into her creations. Over the years she has been known for her vibrant designs that ooze feminine sensibility. She keeps wearability in mind while designing and likes to keep it contemporary so the buyer can wear it more. “Everything I make comes from my heart. What we make here is timeless and elegant, just like our showstopper. And who that is, is a secret for now.”

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend / fashion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.