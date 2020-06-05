Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

This Sunday, The Hindu Weekend's beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, will talk to board-certified Columbia-educated dermatologist Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi. The two will get into an in-depth conversation about common skincare ingredients, the solutions for skin and hair problems, and dermatological treatments that last beyond a lockdown.
Dr. Sethi will demystify skincare ingredients, including acids such as BHAs, AHAs and PHAs, collagen stimulators such as bakuchiol, copper peptides and retinol, as well as hydrators like hyaluronic acid and squalene. From the basics of how to read skincare labels to doctor-approved remedies for chronic problems such as dandruff and adult acne, this weekend the dermatologist comes to your doorstep.
Tune in on June 7 at 5 p.m. live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.