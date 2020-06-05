Life & Style

Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

Dr. Sethi will demystify skincare ingredients

This Sunday, The Hindu Weekend's beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, will talk to board-certified Columbia-educated dermatologist Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi. The two will get into an in-depth conversation about common skincare ingredients, the solutions for skin and hair problems, and dermatological treatments that last beyond a lockdown.

Dr. Sethi will demystify skincare ingredients, including acids such as BHAs, AHAs and PHAs, collagen stimulators such as bakuchiol, copper peptides and retinol, as well as hydrators like hyaluronic acid and squalene. From the basics of how to read skincare labels to doctor-approved remedies for chronic problems such as dandruff and adult acne, this weekend the dermatologist comes to your doorstep.

Tune in on June 7 at 5 p.m. live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

